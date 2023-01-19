NFL

Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With OC Greg Roman

Author image
Owen Jones
2 min read
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Roman
Roman
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

The Baltimore Ravens have now parted ways with long-time offensive coordinator Greg Roman.

Roman is now stepping away from the team to pursue other opportunities.

https://pressboxonline.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/ravens18-wk17-greg-roman.jpg

 

Roman has been an offensive coordinator since 2011. He made his NFL coaching debut with the San Francisco 49ers, then spent two seasons with the Buffalo Bills. He has been with the Ravens since 2019 and will now be elsewhere next season. In his first season with Baltimore, QB Lamar Jackson won NFL MVP. Roman has had success with dual-threat quarterbacks. He coached Colin Kaepernick in San Fransisco as well, leading them to the NFC Championship and Super Bowl appearance.

This season has been more difficult for the Ravens as a whole. Having no one else to contribute from the receiver position other than tight end Mark Andrews is tough to put on the OC and Lamar Jackson’s shoulders. Not to mention, the QB only played 12 games this season and was out due to a knee injury.

https://uproxx.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/huntley-fumble-top.jpg?w=1024&h=436&crop=1

Ravens fans have also been enraged about his play-calling recently. One play, and maybe the biggest of them all, was when Roman decided send quarterback Tyler Huntley on a goal-line sneak instead of handing the ball to running back J.K. Dobbins or Gus Edwards to score the go ahead touchdown in the 4th quarter of the AFC Wild Card game against the Cincinnati Bengals. A Cincinnati linebacker knocked the ball from Huntley’s hand, and defensive end Sam Hubbard returned it for a go-ahead 98-yard touchdown.

With the future of the quarterback position in doubt, it does makes sense for Roman to step away. Lamar Jackson is heavily rumored to not return for the Baltimore Ravens next season. Many teams would love to have Jackson’s skill-set as a runner, but his injury history might have other teams concerned.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Owen Jones

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
View All Posts By Owen Jones

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Roman
NFL

LATEST Baltimore Ravens Part Ways With OC Greg Roman

Author image Owen Jones  •  1h
Kelce
NFL
Travis Kelce Has Most Receiving Playoff Touchdowns Among Players Remaining in NFL Divisional Round
Author image David Evans  •  3h

Just how good is Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce? Judging by the individual players’ stats on previous playoff performances, he is elite. Kelce leads currently active players in…

josh allen buffalo bills 120122 53e3b5e302e74e019091fbe87af68d8a
NFL
Best New York Sports Betting Sites To Bet On Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals
Author image Andy Newton  •  2h

You can use the best New York sports betting sites to bet on Buffalo Bills vs Cincinnati Bengals by joining up with the featured NY gambling sites on this page….

Kansas City Chiefs
NFL
Best Missouri Sports Betting Sites To Bet On Kansas City Chiefs vs Jacksonville Jaguars
Author image Andy Newton  •  3h
Same Game Parlay in New York
NFL
How To Place A Same Game Parlay In New York | New York Sports Betting
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  7h
Hackett
NFL
New York Jets To Interview Ex-Broncos Head Coach Nathaniel Hackett For OC
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 18 2023
jalen hurts
NFL
Eagles Star QB Jalen Hurts In Contention For Return Vs Giants
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Jan 18 2023
Arrow to top