Atlanta Falcons Release Marcus Mariota After One Season

The Atlanta Falcons have released quarterback Marcus Mariota after just one season with the team.

The Falcons reportedly save about $12 million in cap space, as reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Mariota, who was signed a two-year deal with the Falcons in March 2022 as a free agent to be the starting quarterback. The team had already moved on from longtime QB Matt Ryan. However, Mariota’s time in Atlanta was short-lived.

The decision to release Mariota was likely a difficult one for the Falcons organization, as he is a talented quarterback with a proven track record in the NFL, but he has been on the decline.

Mariota’s Career Path

The former Heisman Trophy winner was drafted 2nd overall by the Tennessee Titans in 2015. He was their starter from that year until 2019 leading them to the playoffs in 2017 and earning Pro Bowl honors that same year.

Mariota then left Tennessee to backup Derek Carr with the Las Vegas Raiders. Injuries hampered his time there and was a non-factor. This past off-season, he reunited with his old offensive coordinator in Arthur Smith as he was now head coach of the Atlanta Falcons.

Despite his past success, Mariota struggled as the starter for the Atlanta Falcons for the 2022 season. He started 13 games going 5-8 throwing for 2219 yards, 15 touchdowns to 9 interceptions. He also had a 61% completion percentage. Mariota was then benched for rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder, who finished the season.

Mariota’s future in the NFL is now uncertain, as he will become a free agent once he clears waivers. However, there are likely to be several teams interested in signing the talented quarterback, but maybe not as a starter.