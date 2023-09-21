Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has reportedly expressed his desire to sign Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos. The Spanish tactician wants the Premier League outfit to try and sign the player when the winter transfer window opens in January.

Details Of Dani Ceballos’ Potential Switch To Aston Villa Revealed

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, Emery has long been keeping tabs on the out-of-favor Real Madrid midfielder. Now, he is looking for a way to convince Los Blancos to carry out the transfer. The Villans would reportedly look to sign Ceballos on a six-month loan with an option to make his stay permanent at the end of the season. This would allow Emery to figure out whether or not Ceballos works in his system, while also granting the 27-year-old regular game time.

The deal could appear lucrative to Ceballos, who has not played for Los Merengues in the 2023-24 season. He was injured for the first few weeks and now faces the daunting task of winning minutes in the world-class company of Jude Bellingham, Fede Valverde, Luka Modric, Eduardo Camavinga Aurelien Tchouameni, and Toni Kroos. Considering the amount of quality Carlo Ancelotti has at his disposal, he could struggle to give regular minutes to Ceballos this season.

Meanwhile, at Aston Villa, Ceballos stands a chance to be one of the first names on the team sheet. It would not be surprising if he ends up leading the midfield by example in a month or two. The former Real Betis midfielder also has prior Premier League experience, which should come in handy if a deal materializes.

Ceballos Spent Two Seasons At Arsenal

In July 2019, Arsenal signed Ceballos on a two-year loan from Real Madrid. The Spain international was not an undisputed starter at the Emirates Stadium but had his fair share of chances. Over two seasons, Ceballos played 77 games for Arsenal in all competitions, scoring twice and providing five assists. Many expected the Gunners to make his stay permanent, but they refrained from doing so.

Ceballos has performed well since his return to Real Madrid in June 2021. He took part in 46 matches for the All-Whites in the 2022-23 season, scoring once and claiming nine assists. His current deal with Madrid expires in June 2027.