Arsenal Pre-Season Fixtures and Results: Dates, Times and Locations

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The bulk of Arsenal’s 2022/23 preparations will be spent across the pond as they get ready for a tour of the States.

The Gunners have already played the first of their five scheduled pre-season fixtures, where they ran out eventual winners against 2. Bundesliga side Nurnberg in an action-packed seven goal thriller.

Below you’ll find a list of the remainder of the fixtures upcoming for Mikel Arteta and his side.

Arsenal Pre-Season Results

Below you will find the results of each fixture as they happen.

Starting your Sunday afternoon right 😎 pic.twitter.com/wsYqgHhKed — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 10, 2022

Arsenal Pre-Season Locations

Arsenal began their off-season in Germany for a mini training camp at adidas’ HQ in Herzogenaurach before facing Nurnberg last week.

Marquee signing Gabriel Jesus announced his arrival in emphatic style with a brace, as well as having a helping hand in forcing two unfortunate own goals. Mohamed Elneny scored a spectacular, rasping 30-yard screamer to make it five, sparing the Gunners what looked set to be an embarrassing scoreline after falling 2-0 down at half-time.

Their first fixture on their tour of America begins with a clash against Everton, whom they played on the final day of last season, at Baltimore’s spectacular M&T Bank Stadium.

They then travel south for two fixtures in the sunshine state of Florida, the first of which against MLS side Orlando City at the Exploria Stadium, before another Premier League clash against Chelsea at the Camping World Stadium.

The Gunners then return to North London for the annual Emirates Cup as they welcome Sevilla for their final pre-season fixture.

Arsenal Pre-Season Times

Unfortunately for all the fans at home hoping to catch the fixtures in the States, the fixtures will all kick-off at midnight or after.

The Everton fixture gets underway at 00:00 on the 17th July before a slightly later kick-off four days later against Orlando at 00:30.

The Chelsea fixture kick-off on the 23rd July is still to be confirmed but it will certainly be another late one given the time difference.

And, of course, the Emirates Cup on the 30th July is at a much more suitable time for home fans at 12:30 in the afternoon.

Arsenal Squad For Pre-Season

Goalkeepers: Aaron Ramsdale, Bernd Leno, Matt Turner, Arthur Okonkwo, Alex Runarsson

Defenders: Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, Gabriel, Pablo Mari, Ben White, Rob Holding, William Saliba, Hector Bellerin, Cedric Soares, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Reuell Walters

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny, Lucas Torreira, Thomas Partey, Emile Smith Rowe, Albert Sambi Lokonga, Granit Xhaka, Martin Odegaard, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson

Forwards: Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Gabriel Jesus, Nicolas Pepe, Bukayo Saka, Folarin Balogun, Marquinhos

With Arsenal in action three times in 10 days while on travels around the US, be sure to check out our list of the best bettings sites.