Gilberto Silva, one of the members of Arsenal’s unbeaten Invincibles team of 2003-04, has said Mikel Arteta and Co. must avoid dropping points against lower-ranked teams this season. Silva believes the Gunners cannot claim the Premier League title without securing maximum points against weaker opponents.

For the third consecutive season, Arsenal has begun as one of the favorites to clinch the Premier League title. They fell short on the last two occasions, losing the race to Manchester City. They finished five points behind Man City in 2022-23 and just two points behind in 2023-24.

Gilberto Silva Urges Arsenal to Be Clinical Against Lower-Ranked Teams

With an even stronger squad, the Gunners are poised to bridge the gap this season, but Silva believes they need to focus on one key area to reach the top.

Speaking to MyBettingSites, the Brazilian said (via football.london):

“I think that the team today is very mature, structured. When we look at the Arsenal team, the players, the team, the formation, the balance between the sectors is very well defined.

“It is important to go far. The signings that have been coming in have been important, with results, this also makes the whole job easier. It’s not just about hiring, you need to hire athletes who come in and wear the shirt and deliver results for a team like Arsenal.”

He continued:

“It won’t be easy, again. It is important to learn from past mistakes. In the last two seasons, they made crucial mistakes against smaller and mid-table teams, especially at home. They have to do this homework very well this season.”

Arsenal dropped seven points in three home matches last season. They drew 2-2 with Fulham in August, played out another 2-2 stalemate with Tottenham Hotspur in September, and finally suffered a 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa at the Emirates Stadium in April. Had they even won one of those games, they would have finished ahead of Manchester City in the Premier League rankings.

The North London outfit has enjoyed an unbeaten start to the 2024-25 Premier League campaign, winning five games and losing two. Frustratingly for the Londoners, one of those two draws came at home to Brighton & Hove Albion (1-1).