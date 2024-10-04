Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has said he would not have enjoyed winning major trophies from the bench at Arsenal. The Englishman bluntly stated that his move to Southampton was purely dictated by his desire to play more frequently.

Aaron Ramsdale Lost His Place to David Raya

In August 2021, Arsenal signed Ramsdale from Sheffield United for a €28 million ($30.9 million) fee. He quickly proved himself to Mikel Arteta and the Spaniard was quick to offer him the No. 1 spot. In his debut season at Arsenal, Ramsdale played 34 Premier League games, conceding 39 goals and keeping 12 clean sheets. He retained his place the following season and played all 38 Premier League matches (43 goals conceded and 14 clean sheets) as the Gunners finished second in the title race.

Ramsdale looked set to enjoy a prolonged career in North London, but it all changed in the summer of 2023, as Arteta brought David Raya from Brentford. Initially, Arteta got a lot of flak for his decision, but Raya proved his mettle and won the Golden Glovea award after keeping 16 clean sheets in 32 games. His heroics helped Arteta’s side finish within a couple of points of English champions Manchester City.

Ramsdale Explains His Decision to Leave Arsenal

In the summer of 2024, Ramsdale put in his transfer request and Arsenal approved his sale to Southampton for €21.4 million ($23.6 million). When asked why he decided to move to a bottom-half team from an outfit fighting for the Premier League title, Ramsdale told Football Focus (via The Independent):

“If I was sitting on the bench, it [winning a trophy] wouldn’t have meant that much to me. I just wanted to play football. As a kid I wanted to play football to play, not to just sit on a bench.

“Getting out and playing was my aim so I’m lucky I found myself here at Southampton.”

Ramsdale, 26, played 89 games for Arsenal in all competitions between 2021 and 2024. He kept 32 clean sheets and conceded 99 goals. Since moving to Southampton, Ramsdale has guarded the goal in four Premier League matches. Owing to the Saint’s wobbly defense, Ramsdale has conceded 10 goals and is still waiting to claim his first clean sheet.