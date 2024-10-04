Soccer

“I just wanted to play football” – Aaron Ramsdale Says He Did Not Want To Win Trophies As a Benchwarmer at Arsenal

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Former Arsenal Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale
Former Arsenal Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale

Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has said he would not have enjoyed winning major trophies from the bench at Arsenal. The Englishman bluntly stated that his move to Southampton was purely dictated by his desire to play more frequently.

Aaron Ramsdale Lost His Place to David Raya

In August 2021, Arsenal signed Ramsdale from Sheffield United for a €28 million ($30.9 million) fee. He quickly proved himself to Mikel Arteta and the Spaniard was quick to offer him the No. 1 spot. In his debut season at Arsenal, Ramsdale played 34 Premier League games, conceding 39 goals and keeping 12 clean sheets. He retained his place the following season and played all 38 Premier League matches (43 goals conceded and 14 clean sheets) as the Gunners finished second in the title race.

Ramsdale looked set to enjoy a prolonged career in North London, but it all changed in the summer of 2023, as Arteta brought David Raya from Brentford. Initially, Arteta got a lot of flak for his decision, but Raya proved his mettle and won the Golden Glovea award after keeping 16 clean sheets in 32 games. His heroics helped Arteta’s side finish within a couple of points of English champions Manchester City.

Ramsdale Explains His Decision to Leave Arsenal

In the summer of 2024, Ramsdale put in his transfer request and Arsenal approved his sale to Southampton for €21.4 million ($23.6 million). When asked why he decided to move to a bottom-half team from an outfit fighting for the Premier League title, Ramsdale told Football Focus (via The Independent):

If I was sitting on the bench, it [winning a trophy] wouldn’t have meant that much to me. I just wanted to play football. As a kid I wanted to play football to play, not to just sit on a bench.

Getting out and playing was my aim so I’m lucky I found myself here at Southampton.”

Ramsdale, 26, played 89 games for Arsenal in all competitions between 2021 and 2024. He kept 32 clean sheets and conceded 99 goals. Since moving to Southampton, Ramsdale has guarded the goal in four Premier League matches. Owing to the Saint’s wobbly defense, Ramsdale has conceded 10 goals and is still waiting to claim his first clean sheet.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool Manager Arne Slot
Soccer

LATEST Liverpool Transfer News: Christian Falk Says Bundesliga Ace Dreams of Playing for the Reds

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 04 2024
Former Arsenal Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale
Soccer
“I just wanted to play football” – Aaron Ramsdale Says He Did Not Want To Win Trophies As a Benchwarmer at Arsenal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 04 2024

Southampton goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has said he would not have enjoyed winning major trophies from the bench at Arsenal. The Englishman bluntly stated that his move to Southampton was purely…

UEFA Europa League
Soccer
UEFA Europa League 2024-25: 5 Players Who Stood Out on Matchday 2
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 04 2024

The second-most popular cup competition in Europe, the UEFA Europa League, returned with 18 high-octane clashes in Gameweek 2 across Wednesday and Thursday (October 2-3). As has been the trend…

Manchester United Man Bruno Fernandes Sees Second Red Card
Soccer
FC Porto 3-3 Manchester United: Bruno Fernandes Picks Up Another Red Card As United Extends Winless Streak
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 04 2024
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
“It wasn’t a good match” – Real Madrid Coach Carlo Ancelotti Explains What Worries Him Most About Lille Defeat
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 03 2024
Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca
Soccer
Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Shoots Down Blues’ Links With Leicester City Man
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 03 2024
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag
Soccer
“They have to stand up” – Erik ten Hag Urges Senior Manchester United Players to Guide Team Out of Ongoing Crisis
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 03 2024
Arrow to top