Finding the back of the net is the most important job in soccer. It is ultimately what dictates the outcome of the game, so it is no surprise that goalscorers tend to get all the glory. While we have no qualms about strikers getting recognition for their efforts, we must also give due plaudits to those who create the goals.

Read on as we take a look at the five best creators of the 2024-25 season and check out how they have fared in the league and cup competitions. Let’s begin!

Data: Transfermarkt

#5 Raphinha (Barcelona): 6 Assists

Kicking off the list is Barcelona right-winger Raphinha. The Brazilian forward has been in sensational form under Hansi Flick this season, emerging as the team’s leading assist provider. So far, he has pitched in with six assists in 11 games across competitions. Five of his assists have come in La Liga (5 games) and the other one in the UEFA Champions League (2 games).

The former Leeds United winger has been excellent in front of goal as well. He has scored five times in as many games in La Liga and found the back of the net in two UEFA Champions League outings.

#4 Harry Kane (Bayern Munich): 6 Assists

England and Bayern Munich talisman is generally known for his sensational finishing ability. However, that is certainly not all there is to his game. The 31-year-old also happens to be an excellent creator, complete with the stats to back that up. Since the start of the 2024-25 season, Kane has taken part in nine games for the Bavarians in all competitions, providing six assists. All six of his assists have come in the Bundesliga (6 games).

Unsurprisingly, last season’s European Golden Shoe winner has been in red-hot form in front of goal this term as well. England’s all-time top scorer has already found the back of the net 10 times across competitions, and we expect him to keep up the good work throughout the season.

#3 Omar Marmoush (Eintracht Frankfurt): 6 Assists

Seemingly out of nowhere, Omar Marmoush has burst onto the scene this season. The Eintracht Frankfurt forward, who joined the club as a free agent last summer, has not only impressed with his finishing but also with his ability to pick out the right pass. Since August, Marmoush has played nine games for the club in all competitions, providing six assists. The 25-year-old has surprisingly taken the fight to Harry Kane in the race for the Golden Boot, scoring nine goals in six Bundesliga games — four more than the Englishman.

Marmoush’s blistering Bundesliga form has been a blessing for Frankfurt. They have enjoyed a brilliant start to the 2024-25 Bundesliga season, amassing 13 points from six games and climbing to third place in the rankings. Frankfurt are currently trailing leaders Bayern by a solitary point.

#2 Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid): 7 Assists

Real Madrid talisman Vinicius Jr. has secured second place in the rankings, having set up his teammates seven times in 12 matches in all competitions. Six of his assists have come in La Liga (9 games) and the other in the UEFA Supercup. The Brazilian left-winger has also found the back of the net four times, with all of his strikes coming in the Spanish top flight.

Kylian Mbappe’s arrival has had an impact on Vinicius Jr.’s game, as the Frenchman likes to occupy the same positions as the 24-year-old. Real Madrid maintains that there is no friction between the two about positioning, but questions will undoubtedly arise if Vinicius Jr.’s numbers, especially goals, do not pick up in the coming months.

#1 Bukayo Saka (Arsenal): 7 Assists

At the summit sits Arsenal’s golden boy, Bukayo Saka, with seven assists to his name in 10 games across competitions. The England international has claimed all of his seven assists in the Premier League in seven appearances. The 23-year-old has also scored three goals this season.

Saka is arguably the most devastating weapon in Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal. He is an excellent reader of the game, always helps out at the back, is a superb finisher, is devilishly quick, and, as evident from his performances, is a gifted creator. Saka is one of those players who want to play every single match. However, if the Gunners are to reach the finish line ahead of everyone else in the Premier League, Arteta must find a way to manage his minutes without letting the team suffer.