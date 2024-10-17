Soccer

Arsenal Injury Latest As Gabriel Martinelli, Bukayo Saka and Kai Havertz All Carry Knocks Ahead Of Bournemouth Clash

Olly Taliku
See below for the latest injury updates from Arsenal, with key stars looking doubtful to play in this weekend’s Premier League fixture on the South coast against Bournemouth. 

Arsenal Injury Latest

Bukayo Saka

Arsenal fans were given a huge scare during England’s loss to Greece in the Nations League last week, as Bukayo Saka limped off the pitch with an apparent hamstring injury.

Saka has seven assists in seven Premier League games this year in what has been another impressive start to the Englishman’s campaign, but this hamstring injury could set him back.

“Bukayo would have been close but it would have been unfair to take a risk with him,” said England boss Lee Carsley. “He’s a positive person and I expect him to be fine.”

Saka withdrew from the England squad and didn’t play any part in the Three Lions’ second fixture during the international break which they won against Finland.

Although his injury caused a lot of immediate concern at the time, Arsenal are reportedly confident that their star man will return to the pitch on Saturday against Bournemouth.

Gabriel Martinelli

One Arsenal player who has found his best form again in recent weeks is Gabriel Martinelli, who finally looks back to himself after recovering from an injury last year.

Martinelli picked up two goals and two assists in his last three league games, after not managing any goal contributions for the Gunners since March.

However while on international break with Brazil, Martinelli was spotted with heavy taping around his calf with his country later confirming that the winger was struggling with a calf strain.

“Gabriel complained of pain in his right calf and underwent an MRI on Sunday night, which showed a small area of ​​muscle oedema,” a statement read.

Martinelli returned home to Arsenal on Wednesday and is set to be assessed ahead of the weekend, with no more information on the Brazilian coming from Arsenal yet.

Kai Havertz

While both Martinelli and Saka took part in the international break, Kai Havertz chose to not represent Germany in their two Nations League fixtures and instead stay in London to recover.

Havertz has been carrying an issue in his knee for the last couple of weeks, which is possibly down to the German playing so much for Mikel Arteta at the beginning of the season.

In a statement before the break, Germany’s national team said: “Kai Havertz will miss the upcoming international matches due to knee problems. Get well soon, Kai!”

Havertz seems the most likely Arsenal star in doubt to make a recovery for this weekend, having spent the last two weeks recovering at home.

With four Premier League goals (all at home) this season in seven games, Havertz would be a big miss in the Arsenal attack if he wasn’t able to make the trip to Bournemouth on Saturday.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
