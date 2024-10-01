Soccer

Arsenal Transfer News: Charles Watts Explains How Ethan Nwaneri Influenced Surprising Summer Departure

Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Ethan Nwaneri For Arsenal

Journalist Charles Watts has said Ethan Nwaneri’s emergence convinced Arsenal to let Fabio Vieira leave for FC Porto. The gamble is paying off for the Gunners, with Nwaneri chipping in with important performances to help his team maintain an unbeaten six-game run in the Premier League.

Nwaneri, 17,  jumped from the U21 side to the Gunners’ first team in July. In the three first three games in the Premier League, coach Mikel Arteta left him on the bench. Then, on Matchday 4, he got a four-minute cameo in the 1-0 win over Spurs. His second game in the English top flight came on Matchday 6. Coming off the bench in the 85th minute, Nwaneri produced a fine performance to help the North London club to a 4-2 victory over Leicester City.

His finest display, meanwhile came in his first start for Arsenal in the Carabao Cup. The gifted attacking midfielder scored an excellent brace as Arsenal claimed a comfortable 5-1 win over Bolton Wanderers.

Arsenal Loaned Fabio Vieira After Seeing Ethan Nwaneri’s Ability

In the summer, Arsenal sold Emile Smith Rowe to Fulham and loaned Vieira to Porto, potentially leaving Martin Odegaard without a natural cover. Watts, however, believes it was a calculated risk from Arteta and Co. as they had already seen what Nwaneri was capable of.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Watts said:

Nwaneri was the spark that lifted everyone for that final push (against Leicester). I would start him next weekend against Southampton. Honestly, I would have started him against Leicester. I just think he’s ready. I wouldn’t even be worried if he were to start against PSG, not that I think he will.

But the Southampton game would be perfect. In the absence of Martin Odegaard, he can just provide that bit of guile and creativity that Arsenal are perhaps missing, especially against teams that will sit deep against them.

He added:

The coaching staff know that he is ready to play, Arteta has admitted that himself in recent weeks. He is very much now a part of the first-team squad and his progress is a big part of why Fabio Vieira was allowed to leave on loan.

Obviously Arsenal do still have to tread carefully with him and they will. He will be carefully managed as his minutes increase, but I’m really looking forward to watching his development over the next couple of seasons.”

Nwaneri is the latest high-potential talent to come out of Arsenal’s academy. The club has also produced Bukayo Saka, Smith Rowe, Reiss Nelson, and Eddie Nketiah in recent years.

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017.
