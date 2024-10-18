Ex-Chelsea man Chris Sutton has predicted Premier League aspirants Arsenal will drop points in their upcoming league meeting with Bournemouth. Sutton has backed the Cherries to hold the Gunners to a 1-1 draw in this weekend’s meeting.

Arsenal Dealing With Multiple Injury Concerns Ahead of Bournemouth Clash

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal will travel to the Vitality Stadium for their Premier League Matchday 8 meeting with Bournemouth on Saturday, October 19. The Gunners are aiming to claim their fifth consecutive win on the bounce this weekend, but injuries to key players have made the task quite difficult.

Star forward Bukayo Saka picked up a hamstring injury during England’s 2-1 defeat against Greece on October 10 and could not play a part in the Three Lions’ 3-1 win over Finland a couple of days later. The Gunners are monitoring his progress and are unlikely to rush him back. Fellow winger Gabriel Martinelli also suffered an injury while representing his country during the October international break. The Brazilian got an MRI of his right calf and is currently recovering from muscle edema.

Captain Martin Odegaard, meanwhile, has yet to bounce back from his ankle issue and will miss the game.

Chris Sutton Backs Bournemouth to Cause an Upset at Vitality Stadium

Keeping the North Londoners’ injury concerns in mind, Sutton wrote in his BBC column:

“This is another game I am really looking forward to. Arsenal have got a few injury issues to deal with, including Bukayo Saka, who limped off with a hamstring injury during England’s defeat by Greece. He is in my Fantasy team so I am hoping he will be fit, and so will all Gunners fans.

“Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli are also injury doubts, while Martin Odegaard is still sidelined, but we know that the Gunners can still grind out results even if they are missing some of their best attacking players. They have an excellent defense, which is behind this habit they have of always finding a way to get a result, but this time I would not be surprised if they came unstuck.”

He concluded by adding:

“Bournemouth always create chances, whoever they play against. The Cherries’ issue has been that they have not always taken those opportunities… but Saturday could be a different story.”

Arsenal and Bournemouth have crossed paths 16 times in competitive games throughout the years. The Gunners have thoroughly dominated the fixture, claiming 13 wins, drawing twice, and losing just once.