Soccer

Arsenal Transfer News: Expert Discusses Raheem Sterling’s Future at the Club Amid Links With Jamie Gittens and Antoine Semenyo

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Arsenal Star Raheem Sterling
Arsenal Star Raheem Sterling

Arsenal expert Charles Watts has said Raheem Sterling, who moved to North London on loan from Chelsea, is unlikely to join the club permanently in the summer transfer window. Watts suggested the Englishman had not yet done anything to convince Mikel Arteta and Co. to give him a permanent deal.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Watts said Arsenal could try to bolster their wide areas in 2025. Sterling is one of the options at Arsenal’s disposal, but Watts is not convinced he will get an extension. He also discussed the Gunners’ links with Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Gittens and AFC Bournemouth ace Antoine Semenyo, suggesting there was nothing concrete to report.

Antoine Semenyo has had a strong start to the season for Bournemouth and his comments that he is an Arsenal fan certainly caught the attention of some fans,” Watts began.

I have no idea whether Arsenal have any plans on trying to make his dream of playing for the club come true at some point, but it will be interesting to follow his progress this season. He certainly plays in an area where the club will look to strengthen their options in the summer and his performances for Bournemouth are clearly making some top clubs take notice.

Charles Watts Says Raheem Sterling Is Unlikely to Continue at Arsenal

On Gittens and Sterling, he added:

Jamie Gittens is another player who has been named as a potential target for Arsenal.

But, like Semenyo, it’s really too early to be talking with any real substance about who the club might look to bring in to strengthen their squad. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal look to do any business in January. I’m sure they will if they can, but we all know it’s a very difficult month to do anything significant when it comes to transfers.”

He continued:

That’s not to say that they won’t dip into the market. If the right opportunity arises then I’m sure they will go for it, but it’s still more likely they wait until the summer to spend big money.

Gittens has caught the eye of late and we know Arsenal will be looking at options out wide. They have Raheem Sterling right now, but it’s tough to see that loan being made permanent come the end of the campaign.

Sterling has featured in six games since joining from Chelsea, starting only two of them. He has scored one goal and provided an assist, both of which came in Arsenal’s 5-1 win over Bolton Wanderers in the Third Round.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Barcelona vs Bayern Munich
Soccer

LATEST UEFA Champions League: Barcelona vs Bayern Munich – Where to Watch in US, Preview, and Prediction

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 22 2024
Liverpool Manager Arne Slot
Soccer
“Outstanding talent” – Gabby Agbonlahor Heaps Praise on Liverpool Ace for ‘Bullying’ Chelsea in Premier League Clash
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 22 2024

Former Aston Villa star Gabby Agbonlahor has hailed Liverpool star Mohamed Salah for delivering a match-winning performance against Chelsea in the Premier League. Agbonlahor thinks the Egyptian is an “outstanding…

Berbatov Celebrating For Manchester United
Soccer
“That Should Make You Angry” – Dimitar Berbatov Urges Manchester United Star to Be ‘More Demanding and Arguing’
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 22 2024

Ex-Bulgarian striker Dimitar Berbatov has advised Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund to be more demanding of his teammates. Rammus Hojlund Scored His First League Goal of the Season in Win…

Arsenal Star Raheem Sterling
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Expert Discusses Raheem Sterling’s Future at the Club Amid Links With Jamie Gittens and Antoine Semenyo
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 22 2024
Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Has Been One Of The Most Successful Coaches Of The 21st Century
Soccer
Report: Manchester City Showing Concrete Interest In Signing Bundesliga Winning Manager
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 22 2024
Liverpool and Premier League Legend Mohamed Salah
Soccer
Top 6 Players Who Have Scored the Most Goals Against the Premier League ‘Big Six’: Liverpool Legend Mohamed Salah Features
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 22 2024
Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Most Decorated Players
Soccer
Top 5 Players With Most Goal Involvements in International Soccer in the 21st Century: Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi Star
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Oct 21 2024
Arrow to top