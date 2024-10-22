Arsenal expert Charles Watts has said Raheem Sterling, who moved to North London on loan from Chelsea, is unlikely to join the club permanently in the summer transfer window. Watts suggested the Englishman had not yet done anything to convince Mikel Arteta and Co. to give him a permanent deal.

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Watts said Arsenal could try to bolster their wide areas in 2025. Sterling is one of the options at Arsenal’s disposal, but Watts is not convinced he will get an extension. He also discussed the Gunners’ links with Borussia Dortmund forward Jamie Gittens and AFC Bournemouth ace Antoine Semenyo, suggesting there was nothing concrete to report.

“Antoine Semenyo has had a strong start to the season for Bournemouth and his comments that he is an Arsenal fan certainly caught the attention of some fans,” Watts began.

“I have no idea whether Arsenal have any plans on trying to make his dream of playing for the club come true at some point, but it will be interesting to follow his progress this season. He certainly plays in an area where the club will look to strengthen their options in the summer and his performances for Bournemouth are clearly making some top clubs take notice.”

Charles Watts Says Raheem Sterling Is Unlikely to Continue at Arsenal

On Gittens and Sterling, he added:

“Jamie Gittens is another player who has been named as a potential target for Arsenal.

“But, like Semenyo, it’s really too early to be talking with any real substance about who the club might look to bring in to strengthen their squad. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal look to do any business in January. I’m sure they will if they can, but we all know it’s a very difficult month to do anything significant when it comes to transfers.”

He continued:

“That’s not to say that they won’t dip into the market. If the right opportunity arises then I’m sure they will go for it, but it’s still more likely they wait until the summer to spend big money.

“Gittens has caught the eye of late and we know Arsenal will be looking at options out wide. They have Raheem Sterling right now, but it’s tough to see that loan being made permanent come the end of the campaign.”

Sterling has featured in six games since joining from Chelsea, starting only two of them. He has scored one goal and provided an assist, both of which came in Arsenal’s 5-1 win over Bolton Wanderers in the Third Round.