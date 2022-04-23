Anthony Joshua Fury vs Whyte Prediction: Former Foe Whyte to Win

Former Dillian Whyte opponent and fierce rival, Anthony Joshua, gives his prediction ahead of Saturday night’s mega-fight between ‘The Gypsy King’ and ‘The Body Snatcher’. The two-time heavyweight champion of the world is backing his former opponent to win this Wembley showdown.

Having fought Whyte back in 2015 for the British title, just a few months before he won his first world title, Anthony Joshua knows a lot about both of Saturday’s fighters. The fight between ‘AJ’ and Tyson Fury could have been the biggest in British boxing history, and will hopefully be made one day in the not so distant future.

Anthony Joshua Fury vs Whyte Prediction

With Tyson Fury making his return to British soil this Saturday night as he faces challenger Dillian Whyte, fans, the media and fighters past and present are all predicting who they think will come out on top in the heavyweight showdown.

Anthony Joshua is one of them. A huge all-British heavyweight showdown for all of the belts could be in the not so distant future for Fury and Joshua, provided they both win their next fights.

The former London 2012 Olympic Gold medallist has had his say on how he thinks Saturday night’s fight will go down:

“It’s a good defence against Dillian Whyte,” he told iFL TV.

“Dillian Whyte needs to come in look at what Tyson Fury does and reacts to the complete opposite. Maybe work the body and be conditioned to go the distance, but I hope Dillian trains hard and doesn’t underestimate Tyson.

“Because it’s his first time fighting for a title, I think he’ll be hungry. This ain’t his 10th time fighting for a title and he can have a little hiccup along the way – this is his first time fighting for a title.

“I’m rooting for Dillian, even though I hate him and I wanna smash him one of these days. Go on Dillian, I’m with you all the way.”

How will Fury win? Anthony Joshua predicts

Although Joshua is backing ‘The Body Snatcher’ to get his hand raised on Saturday night, how does he think it will happen?

‘AJ’ thinks that Whyte will get the knockout victory on Saturday night at Wembley Stadium, provided he breaks Fury down to the body and is conditioned to go the distance.

Here is what he told iFL TV in a recent interview:

