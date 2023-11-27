NBA

Warriors: Draymond Green Has No Regrets About Recent Suspension

Anthony R. Cardenas
Draymond Green has been absent from the Golden State Warriors lineup since November 16th, but is set to make his return on Tuesday against the Sacramento Kings. In his first public comments since being suspended for five games for putting Rudy Gobert in a choke hold, Green has said that he doesn’t regret much of what took place against the Timberwolves earlier this month.

Warriors: Green Says He Doesn’t Regret Suspension

Specifically, Green has been absent from the Warriors lineup since the opening minute of the team’s game on November 14th. Green’s teammate Klay Thompson got into a tussle with Jaden McDaniels of the Timberwolves, which caused a skirmish between the two teams. It concluded with Green pulling Gobert away from the action in a full headlock, and holding strong for a solid 5–6 seconds while Gobert flailed.

Thompson, McDaniels, and Green alike were all ejected from the game, and the latter received a five-game suspension for his action.

In a press conference on Monday, Draymond Green was asked if he felt any regret about the situation:

I don’t live my life with regrets. I’ll come to a teammate’s defense any time I’m in a position to come to a teammate’s defense…I take pride in being a good teammate…The way the media portrays you is like, you’re supposed to like crack or something. And that’s not gonna be me…So for me, the reflecting is all about what those that I love think, what those that love me thing, how they feel.

Green’s Return Will Come Tuesday Against Sacramento

The Warriors had a tough go of things throughout the month of November whether Green was available in the lineup or not. They endured a six game losing streak that saw them fall out of the top-8 in the Western Conference altogether, but have won two of their last three games in an attempt to bounce back.

But one of the biggest games of the young season will be played on Tuesday, and all eyes will be on Draymond Green. The Warriors will be playing in Sacramento on Tuesday, where they have a budding rivalry with the upstart Kings that began last postseason. Green had some issues during the series with suspensions and the crowd at Golden 1 Center, and they will be in full throat to welcome him back to action after nearly two weeks off.

The game will hold massive implications for the In-Season Tournament as well, and it will be broadcast on TNT.

