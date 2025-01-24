American Football

After a change of heart, Liam Coen is expected to take the Jaguars’ head coaching vacancy

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
2 min read
Liam Coen Bucs pic 1
Liam Coen Bucs pic 1

Earlier this week, Buccaneers offensive coordinator Liam Coen turned down a second interview with the Jaguars. He was supposed to meet again with Jacksonville about their head coaching vacancy. However, Coen withdrew his name from the running and signed an extension with Tampa Bay. 

At least that’s what we all thought two days ago. On Thursday evening, reports came out that Liam Coen will leave Tampa Bay and become the next head coach of the Jaguars. Coen was comfortable accepting the job once he knew Trent Baalke was fired as general manager.

Liam Coen changed his mind and will be the next head coach in Jacksonville


On Wednesday, news broke that Liam Coen would not have a second in-person interview with the Jaguars. Instead, the 39-year-old accepted an extension to stay with Tampa Bay as their OC. No head coach wanted to fill Jacksonville’s vacancy if Trent Baalke was still the GM. That’s why Liam Coen initially said no. When team owner Shad Khan fired Baalke, talks with Coen ramped up again.

Jacksonville thought they lost out on one of their top candidates for head coach in 2025. Liam Coen was interested in the job, just not if Trent Baalke was still the GM. His track record with former head coaches is not great. In just the last four years, two different head coaches were fired by Jacksonville. Now, they have one of the brightest young minds in football to be their next head coach.

Former Bucs OC Liam Coen has been a coach in the NFL or at the collegiate level since 2010. He’s coached the Rams and Buccaneers, and he was the offensive coordinator for both teams. Tampa Bay’s (29.0) points per game in 2024 was the fifth-best in the NFL. Jacksonville has found its next head coach, but it is still searching for a general manager after firing Trent Baalke this week. Reports around the league say that Coen will get “Ben Johnson” level money, Johnson was recently hired by the Chicago Bears. Liam Coen will be the Jaguars’ head coach in 2025.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Kyle Shanahan Christian McCaffrey
American Football

LATEST Niners Head Coach Kyle Shanahan Excuses Below Average Return For Christian McCaffrey After Injury

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 28 2024
nfl thanksgiving
American Football
NFL Week 13 Preview: When Does Thanksgiving Football Get Underway & Who Is Playing This Year?
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 28 2024

Thanksgiving is finally here and so is the NFL week 13 action, so see below for a full preview on this week’s football which gets underway on Thursday afternoon with…

Derrick Henry Ravens pic
American Football
Derrick Henry Sends Saquon Barkley A Message Ahead Of Week 13 Clash Between Eagles And Ravens
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 27 2024

The two players leading this year’s rushing yards race will meet in week 13 and Derrick Henry had a message for Saquon Barkley after the Ravens win on Monday night…

Saquon Barkley
American Football
Saquon Barkley Has Career Night As The Eagles Dominate Rams In Week 12 Monday Night Football
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 25 2024
Aidan Hutchinson
American Football
Aidan Hutchinson Left Detroit’s Win Over Dallas On The Cart With A Broken Tibia
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 14 2024
Will Levis Titans pic
American Football
Will Levis Exits Monday Night Football With Shoulder Injury In Week 4 Win Over Depleted Dolphins
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 01 2024
Jared Goff Lions pic 1
American Football
Jared Goff Makes History With Perfect Game In Detroit’s Week 4 Win Over Seahawks
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Oct 01 2024
Arrow to top