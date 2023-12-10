Injuries are always a part of the game in the NFL and in football in general. It is often said that no one is “healthy” when you get to the latter portions of the season, in that every player is dealing with some kind of ailment on any given week. But it seems as though there has been an uptick in the number of marquee players that have been put on the shelf so far this year, most notably to the quarterback position.

Herbert Added To The List Of Injured NFL Starting QBs

Justin Herbert has been ruled OUT for the rest of the game. pic.twitter.com/4RAc8o2Xjv — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 10, 2023

And after Sunday’s action around the league, you can add yet another player to the list, as Justin Herbert’s future status is now in question.

During the second quarter of Sunday’s Chargers game against the Broncos, Herbert was thrown down on a pass attempt and apparently landed awkwardly on his right throwing hand. He popped up but was staring down at the hand in concern, and motioned to the bench that he was unwell. He went into the blue medical tent before being moved into the locker room and ruled out of the game for good.

While there has been no immediate update to the injury as the Chargers still have the postgame process to move through, it is another ailment to another NFL starting quarterback.

Half Of The League (Or More) Has Dealt With QB Injuries This Year

It started early in the season with the Aaron Rodgers injury that changed the fate of the Jets season 4 plays into the year, and Anthony Richardson and Deshaun Watson soon followed in being ruled out for extended periods. Then it was Jimmy Garoppolo. Kirk Cousins joined the group late in October when he tore his Achilles, and Daniel Jones had the same fate just a week later. On November 17th, Joe Burrow was ruled out for the year with a torn ligament in his wrist.

These were all in addition to Kyler Murray missing the first half of the season while recovering from injury.

There have been other issues for other quarterbacks around the NFL, too. Joe Flacco became the fourth Browns quarterback to win a game so far this year on Sunday, and Drew Lock started in place of Geno Smith as well. Luckily for the Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence avoided major injury in his scare last Monday night, and was able to play in the Jaguars’ loss to Cleveland.

The Chargers don’t have much to play for the rest of the way, so if Herbert isn’t 100%, there wouldn’t be much reason to rush him back. They’ll take on the Raiders next weekend.