Over the last four-odd months, we have seen our fair share of outstanding performances from the most gifted ball players across the top five European leagues. We have seen Ousmane Dembele create chances at will at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), Kieran Trippier swing in dangerous crosses into the box at Newcastle United, and Marcus Thuram emerge as one of the most proficient creators in Italy. Today, with the help of stats from Transfermarkt, we will check out who has been the most consistent in Europe.

Now, without further ado, let’s check out the seven players with the most assists in the 2023-24 season.

#7 Leroy Sane (Bayern Munich) – 6 Assists

Scoring an astonishing 18 goals in 12 Bundesliga games, Harry Kane has earned the right to be the talk of the town. However, while celebrating the England superstar’s achievements, we must not forget about the contributions of his strike partner Leroy Sane. The former Manchester City ace has been in stellar form as well, scoring eight times and providing six assists in 12 German top-flight matches.

Sane has also gotten off the mark in the UEFA Champions League. The 27-year-old winger has played five matches in the competition, scoring once and providing an assist.

#6 Kieran Trippier (Newcastle United) – 7 Assists

Newcastle United full-back Kieran Trippier has been the most flamboyant defender in the Premier League this season. The former Atletico Madrid man has passed the ball around beautifully, made excellent overlapping runs, and swung in dangerous crosses into the area. Since the start of the 2023-24 Premier League season, the Englishman has claimed seven assists in 15 matches.

Trippier, 33, has also been an automatic choice for Eddie Howe in the UEFA Champions League. Playing five games, Trippier has provided an assist in the tournament of champions.

#5 Xavi Simons (RB Leipzig) – 7 Assists

Having provided seven assists in the Bundesliga, RB Leipzig attacker Xavi Simons has claimed the fifth spot on this list. The 20-year-old right winger has also scored four goals in the German top flight.

Simons, who will return to PSG after running down his loan contract at Leipzig in June 2024, has been brilliant in the UEFA Champions League as well. Playing five games thus far, the Netherlands winger has scored twice and provided two assists.

#4 Jonas Hofmann (Bayer Leverkusen) – 7 Assists

Bayer Leverkusen have emerged as the Bundesliga leaders this season, having secured 35 points from 13 matches thus far. Right winger Jonas Hofmann has been one of the protagonists of this success story, with him contributing five goals and seven assists in 13 Bundesliga matches.

Hofmann has also fared decently in other cup competitions. In the DFB Pokal, he has scored once in two games, whereas in the Europa League, he has netted once in four matches.

#3 Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) – 8 Assists

Aston Villa are flying high at the moment. They have claimed 32 points from 15 Premier League matches to climb up to third place in the rankings, with their latest success coming against reigning English and European champions Manchester City. It has been an excellent team effort from the Villans, but it would be unjust if we did not mention Ollie Watkins’ contributions.

The center-forward has showcased his versatility in the final third this season, scoring goals and providing assists with equal proficiency. Playing 14 Premier League matches, Watkins has scored eight times and provided eight assists. He has also scored five goals in six games between the UEFA Europa Conference League and UECL qualifiers.

#2 Pedro Neto (Wolverhampton Wanderers) – 8 Assists

Wolverhampton Wanderers star Pedro Neto is the second name on the list, with him recording eight assists in 10 Premier League matches so far. The 23-year-old right-winger has also scored once in the English top flight this season.

The Portuguese either scored or assisted in eight consecutive Premier League games between Matchday 3 and Matchday 10. Unfortunately, he picked up a hamstring injury in a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United in Gameweek 10, causing him to miss Wolves’ last five Premier League matches. It will be interesting to see if he returns to full fitness before the end of 2023.

#1 Marcus Thuram (Inter Milan) – 9 Assists

Inter Milan center-forward Marcus Thuram has showcased his creative side this season. He has greatly impressed with his awareness and passing, and as a by-product, emerged as the leading assist provider in Europe. The France international has played 14 Serie A matches so far, scoring five times and providing an astonishing nine assists.

Thuram has also looked decent in the UEFA Champions League. He has scored once and provided an assist in five games thus far.