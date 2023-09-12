The 2023-24 summer transfer window officially closed on September 1st for the top five European leagues. The teams belonging to the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A, Ligue 1, and the Bundesliga, will have to make do with the squads they currently have at least until January 1st, when the winter transfer window opens.

Neither playing with new players nor competing against improved teams is an easy task, which is why very few teams have been able to maintain a 100% record leading up to the first international break in September. Below, we will take a look at the only six teams across the top five European leagues that have not yet dropped points in the league in the 2023-24 season.

#6 Bayer Leverkusen – Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen have enjoyed a dream start to the 2023-24 campaign, bagging three wins on the bounce in the Bundesliga. They picked up a massive 3-2 victory over heavyweights RB Leipzig on Matchday 1 of the new season on August 19th. The following week, They made the trip to Borussia Monchengladbach, coming away with a spotless 3-0 victory. In their last match before the international break, Leverkusen took on newly promoted Darmstadt, picking up an emphatic 5-1 home win.

Leverkusen spent $86.73 million in the 2023-24 summer transfer window. Nathan Tella, Victor Boniface, and Granit Xhaka, who have all settled in nicely at the club, were their top three signings.

#5 Bayern Munich – Bundesliga

Buoyed by the brilliant Harry Kane (3 goals, 1 assist), German champions Bayern Munch have enjoyed a perfect start to their title defense. Playing three games in the Bundesliga, the Bavarians have picked up three consecutive victories, scoring nine times and conceding twice.

Bayern got their Bundesliga campaign underway with a 4-0 away win at Werder Bremen on August 19th. The following week, they beat Augsburg 3-1 at the Allianz Arena. Lastly, on Matchday 3, they beat Borussia Monchengladbach 2-1, away from home.

The Bundesliga holders spent $166.28 million in the 2023-24 summer transfer window. Harry Kane, who cost the club $107.28 million, was their biggest signing, followed by Min-jae Kim ($53.64 million) and Daniel Peretz ($5.36 million).

#4 Inter Milan – Serie A

Serie A giants Inter Milan have started the 2023-24 campaign on the front foot, winning all three of their league matches so far. The Nerazzurri have scored eight goals in the Italian top flight this season without conceding even a single one.

Inter Milan picked up a 2-0 win over Monza in their first league game of the season. The following week, they beat Cagliari 2-0 away from home. Before Serie A made way for international soccer, Inter snagged a huge 4-0 victory over Fiorentina at San Siro to extend their winning run to three games.

Inter spent just $68.96 million on new players over the summer. Benjamin Pavard ($32.19 million), Kristjan Asllani ($10.73 million), and Yann Bisseck ($7.51 million) were their top three signings.

#3 AC Milan – Serie A

Inter Milan’s local rivals, AC Milan have also been on fire this season, winning all three of their Serie A fixtures so far. The Rossoneri kicked off their campaign with a 2-0 away win over Bologna on August 22nd. Five days later, they played their first home game of the season against Torino, beating them 4-1. Finally, just before the international break, AC Milan picked up a 2-1 victory over Jose Mourinho’s AS Roma.

Milan spent $122.49 million on new players over the 2023-24 summer transfer window. They signed Christian Pulisic, Samuel Chukwueze, and Yunus Musah for $21.49 million each.

#2 Manchester City – Premier League

Premier League holders Manchester City have emerged as the only team in the English top-flight with a perfect record so far. Playing four Premier League matches, City have bagged four victories, scoring 11 times and conceding twice.

City, who lost the FA Community Shield to Arsenal, began their league campaign with a 3-0 victory over Burnley. On Matchday 2, a 1-0 win over Newcastle United followed. Then, on Matchdays 3 and 4, City picked up convincing wins over Sheffield United and Fulham, beating them 2-1 and 5-1, respectively.

The Cityzens spent $259.07 million on new players in the summer window. Center-back Josko Gvardiol was their biggest signing of the summer ($96.74 million), followed by Matheus Nunes ($66.64 million) and Jeremy Doku ($64.49 million).

#1 Real Madrid – La Liga

La Liga giants Real Madrid top the list having won all four of their fixtures in the Spanish top-flight thus far. More impressively, three of those matches were played away from home.

The All-Whites beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 at San Mames in their first game of the 2023-24 La Liga campaign. In their next two matches, they secured important away wins over Almeria (3-1) and Celta Vigo (1-0). Lastly, in their first home game of the season at the newly renovated Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid bagged a 1-0 victory over Getafe.

Jude Bellingham, whom Real Madrid signed from Borussia Dortmund for a whopping $110.70 million in the 2023-24 summer transfer window, has emerged as their best player this season. Playing four games, he has scored five times and claimed an assist. In addition to Bellingham, Madrid signed Fran Garcia ($5.37 million), Arda Guler ($21.49 million), Joselu (loan), and Kepa Arrizabalaga (loan) over the summer.