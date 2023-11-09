Soccer

Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Reports Claiming Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe Pursuit Is Over

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
PSG Star And Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe
PSG Star And Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has shot down reports claiming Real Madrid will not pursue Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe next summer, saying there has been no change in their stance.

Spanish Media Believe Real Madrid Have Ended Kylian Mbappe Pursuit

On Tuesday (November 7), Spanish outlet La SER sensationally claimed Madrid had told Mbappe that they would not make a move for him in the summer. The club reportedly made the call in light of the player’s wage and bonus demands and the fact that he chose to extend his PSG contract in May 2022, just a month before becoming a free agent.

It was Mbappe’s third rejection of the club in the last seven years.

Romano Disagrees With La SER’s Sensational Claim

In his Daily Briefing, Romano rubbished the latest rumors circulating about Mbappe, saying that although Los Blancos had not yet made a move, they were still very much interested in the Frenchman.

The Italian journalist wrote (via CaughtOffside):

I’m aware there have been reports doing the rounds today stating that Real Madrid’s pursuit of Kylian Mbappe is ‘over’ and they have decided not to sign him next summer, but my understanding remains the same as a few days ago.

We know Real Madrid put out a statement denying any talks over signing Mbappe, but that’s because nothing has happened yet, and nothing will happen during the middle of the season because Real Madrid don’t want to create more complicated feelings between themselves and PSG, or between Mbappe and PSG.

He concluded by adding:

So, despite what’s being claimed elsewhere, I don’t expect any major developments in November or December, we will have to wait. Of course it’s normal to see almost constant stories about a world class player like Mbappe, but honestly I will update you when I hear anything concrete, and at the moment there is nothing.

Mbappe, who finished third in the 2023 Ballon d’Or race, is one of the best players of this generation, capable of make Real Madrid a better team. Following Karim Benzema’s exit, Madrid are lacking a world-class center-forward, and there’s hardly anyone better suited for the job than the 24-year-old.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner’s PSG contract will expire in June 2024. This means he will be free to sign a pre-contract with Madrid as early as January 1.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Liverpool Ace Salah And Mane
Soccer

LATEST Roberto Firmino Sheds Light On Infamous Burnley Row Between Former Liverpool Pair Mohamed Salah & Sadio Mane

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h
Lionel Messi Is The Second Oldest Player To Win The Ballon d'Or
Soccer
“He is the star of this match” – Inter Miami Coach Tata Martino Confirms Lionel Messi’s Attendance In Friendly Against New York City FC
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Inter Miami manager Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino has confirmed Lionel Messi will play in the season-closing friendly bout against New York City FC this week. On Friday night (November 10), Major…

PSG Star And Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe
Soccer
Real Madrid Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Reports Claiming Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe Pursuit Is Over
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has shot down reports claiming Real Madrid will not pursue Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe next summer, saying there has been no change in their…

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looking on
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Mikel Arteta Still Values Juventus-Linked Gunner
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Manchester United Copenhagen
Soccer
Manchester United Suffer Shattering 4-3 Champions League Defeat At Copenhagen, Ten Hag Blames Officials
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  5h
Pique In Barcelona Vs. Real Madrid
Soccer
“They were inferior in each round” – Barcelona Icon Gerard Pique Claims Real Madrid’s Last Champions League Win ‘Won’t Be Remembered’
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 8 2023
PSG Keeper Donnarumma
Soccer
“It was a bit too much” – PSG Superstar Kylian Mbappe Criticizes AC Milan Fans For Giving Gianluigi Donnarumma A Hard Time In Champions League Clash
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 8 2023
Arrow to top