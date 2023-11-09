Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has shot down reports claiming Real Madrid will not pursue Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Kylian Mbappe next summer, saying there has been no change in their stance.

Spanish Media Believe Real Madrid Have Ended Kylian Mbappe Pursuit

On Tuesday (November 7), Spanish outlet La SER sensationally claimed Madrid had told Mbappe that they would not make a move for him in the summer. The club reportedly made the call in light of the player’s wage and bonus demands and the fact that he chose to extend his PSG contract in May 2022, just a month before becoming a free agent.

It was Mbappe’s third rejection of the club in the last seven years.

Romano Disagrees With La SER’s Sensational Claim

In his Daily Briefing, Romano rubbished the latest rumors circulating about Mbappe, saying that although Los Blancos had not yet made a move, they were still very much interested in the Frenchman.

The Italian journalist wrote (via CaughtOffside):

“I’m aware there have been reports doing the rounds today stating that Real Madrid’s pursuit of Kylian Mbappe is ‘over’ and they have decided not to sign him next summer, but my understanding remains the same as a few days ago.

“We know Real Madrid put out a statement denying any talks over signing Mbappe, but that’s because nothing has happened yet, and nothing will happen during the middle of the season because Real Madrid don’t want to create more complicated feelings between themselves and PSG, or between Mbappe and PSG.”

He concluded by adding:

“So, despite what’s being claimed elsewhere, I don’t expect any major developments in November or December, we will have to wait. Of course it’s normal to see almost constant stories about a world class player like Mbappe, but honestly I will update you when I hear anything concrete, and at the moment there is nothing.”

Mbappe, who finished third in the 2023 Ballon d’Or race, is one of the best players of this generation, capable of make Real Madrid a better team. Following Karim Benzema’s exit, Madrid are lacking a world-class center-forward, and there’s hardly anyone better suited for the job than the 24-year-old.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner’s PSG contract will expire in June 2024. This means he will be free to sign a pre-contract with Madrid as early as January 1.