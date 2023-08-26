Soccer

“I was too deep playing balls with the full backs” – Raheem Sterling Takes Swipe At Former Chelsea Boss Graham Potter

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Chelsea Attacker Raheem Sterling
Chelsea Attacker Raheem Sterling

Chelsea ace Raheem Sterling has perhaps taken a subtle dig at former coach Graham Potter, accusing him of playing him in deeper roles, out of his natural position.

Sterling was at his best in the 3-0 win over Luton Town in the Premier League on Friday night (August 25), pitching in with a magnificent brace. The result marked Chelsea’s first win under new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Sterling takes dig at Potter, hails new Chelsea boss Pochettino’s impact

Speaking to the press after collecting the Man Of The Match Award on Friday, Sterling talked about his last-season frustrations and opened up about the impact his new gaffer has had.

The England international said (via Metro):

It was a bit of frustration from last season from myself personally because I felt like I was always coming with my back to goal. A bit deep and I wasn’t giving myself enough chances to get into the box. 

I had a conversation with the gaffer earlier last week and we’ve gone through the role and I know exactly what he needs from me and it’s as simple as that, I need to get on the back foot and do what I do and drive at players and get on it and that’s when I’m most effective.

Sterling continued:

I came in a difficult period, that’s all finished.. I think the most important thing, I’ve had a look at myself and I’m a person who always tries to analyse what I’ve been doing, what I’ve done wrong, what I can change.

In the first game against Liverpool, I was inside the pocket a bit too much and that was my feeling last season when I was too deep playing balls with the fullbacks. We had a simple conservation and he [Pochettino] said, ‘Raheem it doesn’t matter where you play – as long as you apply it, are dynamic, then no-one can stop you, just be aggressive with the ball’. I’ve got the desire and hunger to do that.

Sterling failed to stretch his wings under Potter

Sterling joined Chelsea from Manchester City for a $60.67 million fee last summer. Potter, who replaced Thomas Tuchel at the helm in September, often burdened Sterling with defensive responsibilities, which deeply hurt his flamboyant attacking play. He would spend prolonged periods in deeper positions, instead of joining up in attack. Under the manager, Sterling played 20 matches across competitions, scoring only four times.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
La Liga Superstars Vinicius Junior and Lewandowski
Soccer

LATEST Ranking The 5 Best Forwards in La Liga Right Now: Barcelona & Real Madrid Stars Top List

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h
megan rapinoe 2
Soccer
USWNT Falls To Lowest Ever World Soccer Ranking After World Cup Failure
Author image David Evans  •  14h

After a disappointing display at the Women’s World Cup, the US Women’s National Soccer Team (USWNT) finds itself out of the top two in the FIFA Women’s World Rankings. For…

Al Nassr Star Cristiano Ronaldo Will Play In the AFC Champions League
Soccer
AFC Champions League: How Many Goals Does Cristiano Ronaldo Need To Enter Top 10 List
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  17h

UEFA Champions League’s all-time top scorer, Cristiano Ronaldo, will take part in the most prestigious cup competition in Asia, the AFC Champions League, this season. His team, Al Nassr, have…

Al Hilal Won The AFC Champions League In 2021
Soccer
AFC Champions League: 5 Most Successful Teams In The Competition’s History
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  18h
Manchester United Legend Dimitar Berbatov
Soccer
“Needs To Do Better” – Dimitar Berbatov Urges Manchester United Star To Show His Quality
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  18h
Joao Felix Is Barcelona Bound
Soccer
Barcelona Transfer News: Manager Xavi Green-Lights Joao Felix Deal
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  19h
Salah Ronaldo
Soccer
Mohamed Salah’s Al-Ittihad Deal Could Eclipse Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr Contract
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h
Arrow to top