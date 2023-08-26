Chelsea ace Raheem Sterling has perhaps taken a subtle dig at former coach Graham Potter, accusing him of playing him in deeper roles, out of his natural position.

Sterling was at his best in the 3-0 win over Luton Town in the Premier League on Friday night (August 25), pitching in with a magnificent brace. The result marked Chelsea’s first win under new boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Sterling takes dig at Potter, hails new Chelsea boss Pochettino’s impact

Speaking to the press after collecting the Man Of The Match Award on Friday, Sterling talked about his last-season frustrations and opened up about the impact his new gaffer has had.

The England international said (via Metro):

“It was a bit of frustration from last season from myself personally because I felt like I was always coming with my back to goal. A bit deep and I wasn’t giving myself enough chances to get into the box.

“I had a conversation with the gaffer earlier last week and we’ve gone through the role and I know exactly what he needs from me and it’s as simple as that, I need to get on the back foot and do what I do and drive at players and get on it and that’s when I’m most effective.”

Sterling continued:

“I came in a difficult period, that’s all finished.. I think the most important thing, I’ve had a look at myself and I’m a person who always tries to analyse what I’ve been doing, what I’ve done wrong, what I can change.

“In the first game against Liverpool, I was inside the pocket a bit too much and that was my feeling last season when I was too deep playing balls with the fullbacks. We had a simple conservation and he [Pochettino] said, ‘Raheem it doesn’t matter where you play – as long as you apply it, are dynamic, then no-one can stop you, just be aggressive with the ball’. I’ve got the desire and hunger to do that.”

Sterling failed to stretch his wings under Potter

Sterling joined Chelsea from Manchester City for a $60.67 million fee last summer. Potter, who replaced Thomas Tuchel at the helm in September, often burdened Sterling with defensive responsibilities, which deeply hurt his flamboyant attacking play. He would spend prolonged periods in deeper positions, instead of joining up in attack. Under the manager, Sterling played 20 matches across competitions, scoring only four times.