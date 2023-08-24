Soccer

5 Highest-Spending Soccer Leagues This Summer: Saudi Pro League Cracks Top 5 For The First Time Ever

Sushan Chakraborty
Neymar Posing For Saudi Pro League Club Al Hilal
The summer transfer window is one of the most happening affairs in soccer. Every year, the top clubs across the globe fight each other for the best players, table ludicrous offers to get the stars they desire. This year has been no exception, with many multi-million dollar transactions taking place over the summer.

With seven days to go before the summer window shuts, let us take a look at the soccer leagues that have spent the most money. According to the data from Transfermarkt, here are the top five leagues that have splurged the most in the 2023-24 summer transfer window:

#5 Bundesliga – $706.71 million

Bundesliga Has Been The Fifth Highest Spending League This Summer
Lois Openda, With His $41.86 Million Price Tag, Has Been Leipzig’s Most Expensive Signing

The first division of German soccer, the Bundesliga has handsomely outspent Spain’s La Liga ($405.52 million) to claim the fifth spot, with its clubs spending $706.71 million on new players over the summer. Surprisingly, Bayern Munich have not been the highest-spending club in the league, with the honors going to RB Leipzig ($164.71 million).

The German champions, however, are hot on their heels, having spent $163.08 million this summer. In the third place, we have VfL Wolfsburg with a total expense of $77.73 million.

#4 Ligue 1 – $732.81 million

Ligue 1 Has Been The Fourth Highest Spending League This Summer
Manuel Ugarte Has Been PSG’s Most Expensive Signing At $65.23 Million

With a total expenditure of $732.81 million, French top-flight Ligue 1 has snagged the fourth spot on this exclusive list.

Needless to say, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been the top-spending club in Ligue 1 this summer. The reigning French champions have splurged $227.76 million on new players this summer. In second, we have Olympique Marseille, who have spent $73.38, while the third place is occupied by RC Lens with $65.67 million spent on new players.

#3 Serie A – $795.87 million

Serie A Is One Of The Top Spending Leagues This Summer
Samuel Chukwueze Is AC Milan’s Most Expensive Signing This Summer At $21.74 Million

In third place, we have the first division of Italian soccer, Serie A. Clubs from the Italian top flight have so far spent $795.87 million on player acquisitions.

Unlike the other leagues on this list, the top three spenders in Serie A do not have much between them. AC Milan are at the top with a total expenditure of $123.94 million. The second and third places are occupied by Juventus and reigning champions Napoli with total spending of $86.54 million and $72.84 million, respectively.

#2 Saudi Pro League – $842.62 million

Neymar Has Joined Saudi Pro League Side Al Hilal This Summer
Neymar Is Al Hilal’s Record Signing At $97.85 Million

Breaking the monopoly of European leagues, Saudi Arabia’s premier soccer division, the Saudi Pro League, has occupied the second spot on the list. Teams from the Saudi Pro League have spent a whopping $842.62 million this summer to break into the top-5 list for the first time in its history.

Al Hilal have been the highest-spending team in the Saudi Pro League this summer, with them splurging a whopping $383.88 million on players. In second place, we have Al Ahli, who have spent $155.68 million so far. Finally, in third position sit Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr with a total expenditure of $149.60 million.

#1 English Premier League – $2.38 Billion

Premier League Have Spent The Most Money This Summer
Moises Caicedo Has Been Chelsea’s Most Expensive Signing at $126.11 million

The top division of English soccer, the Premier League, sits at the top with a total expenditure of $2.38 billion over the summer transfer window.

Chelsea, who were acquired by Toddy Boehly-led consortium last summer, have spent the most money in the Premier League this season, splurging a staggering $418.67 million alone. In second place come Arsenal, who have also spent a handsome $255.42 million so far this summer. In third position, we have Tottenham Hotspur with a total expenditure of $210.48 million.

Everton FC have spent the least in the Premier League this season, with the Toffees’ expense standing at just $16.85 million.

Sushan Chakraborty

