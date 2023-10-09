Soccer

5 Games To Look Forward To Over The International Break: France & Brazil To Face Stiff Competition

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
Brazil And France International Games

After a month of nail-biting action, club soccer is taking a two-week breather, making way for international fixtures. Soccer fans across the globe dread these hiatuses, but this mid-October break has quite a few high-octane clashes in store. From Lionel Messi and Neymar to Kylian Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo, the best of the best will put on their international strips and try to deliver a performance to remember.

Now, without further ado, let’s check out the top five international fixtures to look forward to in October:

#5 Argentina Vs. Paraguay – October 12

Lionel Messi In Action For Argentina
Argentina Will Play Paraguay In CONMEBOL Qualifiers

Reigning world champions Argentina will look to extend their winning run to 13 games when they take on Paraguay in the third round of the CONMEBOL qualifiers on October 12. The match is set to take place at the Estadio Mas Monumental in Argentina.

Lionel Messi’s side, who have not been beaten since the 2-1 loss against Saudi Arabia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, have been flawless in the qualifiers so far. They beat Ecuador 1-0 in the qualifier before inflicting a 3-0 defeat upon Bolivia on Matchday 2. Paraguay, on the other hand, drew their first game against Peru before losing 1-0 to Venezuela. They will be eager to make a statement by taking the fight to Lionel Scaloni’s side this week.

#4 Portugal Vs. Slovakia – October 13

Cristiano Ronaldo Is Portugal's Leader
Cristiano Ronaldo Will Be In Action Against Slovakia

Led by the sensational Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal have enjoyed a dream start in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers. They are currently on a six-game winning run in the qualifiers and will look to make it seven when Slovakia visit the Estadio Do Dragao on Friday, October 13.

While Portugal will start the game as favorites, they simply cannot write Slovakia off. Except for the slender 1-0 defeat against Os Navegadores on Matchday 4, Slovakia have not been beaten in the European Championship qualifiers, which serves as a testament to their quality. It will be interesting to see what strategy they deploy to neutralize the team that bagged a 9-0 win over Luxembourg in their previous outing.

#3 Uruguay Vs. Brazil – October 17

Neymar Will Be In Action For Brazil
Neymar Celebrating After Scoring For Brazil

Old foes Uruguay and Brazil will renew their rivalry when they square off in the fourth round of the CONMEBOL Qualifiers on October 17. The Selecao have won their first two qualifiers so far and will take on Venezuela (October 12) before squaring off against La Celeste. Uruguay, on the other hand, started their CONMEBOL qualifying journey with a 3-1 win over Chile but fell to a 2-1 defeat to Ecuador on Matchday 2.

Brazil currently sit at the top of the rankings, courtesy of their superior goal difference over Argentina (5-4). But Uruguay, who are fourth in rankings, have enough quality to dethrone the kings this week.

#2 Netherlands Vs. France – October 13

France Will Play Netherlands This Week
Kylian Mbappe & Antoine Griezmann To Be In Action Against Netherlands

Two teams known for their expansive, eye-catching soccer, the Netherlands and France will meet in the 2024 European Championship qualifier at the Johan Cruijff Arena on October 13. France currently sit at the summit of Group B, having won all five of their fixtures so far. The Dutch are in second place with nine points from four games played so far.

In their previous meeting at Stade de France, Netherlands were thoroughly outclassed, with Les Bleus securing a comfortable 4-0 victory over them. The Oranje will be eager to serve a cold dish of vengeance in their backyard this week.

#1 England Vs. Italy – October 17

England Skipper Harry Kane
Harry Kane In Action During Euro 2020

European heavyweights England and Italy will square off in what is the most-anticipated match of the October international break. The 2020 European Championship finalists will meet at the iconic Wembley Stadium on October 17 on Matchday 6 of the 2024 European Champions qualifiers. The Three Lions currently sit at the top of Group C after playing five games. Italy, on the other hand, are in second place with seven points from four games. The four-time world champions will play Malta (October 14) before taking on England.

England have plenty of firepower at their disposal but cannot take Italy for granted. The visitors have a tried-and-tested defense and will do everything in their power to frustrate the Englishmen on their turf.

