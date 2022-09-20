5 Best Touchdowns From NFL Week 2: Watch Tyreek Hill’s 60-yard TD

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

With Week 2 of the new NFL season coming to a close on Monday night, we take a look at the five best touchdowns from the game week. This includes some sensational efforts from the Baltimore Ravens, Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins.

5 Best NFL Touchdowns Of Week 2

In no particular order, the five best touchdowns of Week 2 in the NFL are as follows…

Quez Watkins TD For Philadelphia Eagles vs Minnesota Vikings

This was a pure masterpiece.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was given far too much time and space, which was a recipe for disaster for the Vikings. He fired a perfect 53-yard pass to Quez Watkins for the Eagles’ second touchdown of the game, right at the start of the second quarter.

The matched finished 24-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles, who go to 2-0 with an impressive victory.

Devin Duvernay TD For Baltimore Ravens vs Miami Dolphins

Talk about the perfect way to start a game! The first touchdown for the Ravens against the Dolphins was incredible.

Devin Duvernay collected the ball from kick-off in his own end zone, before darting up the pitch and scoring a quite magnificent 103-yard touchdown for the Baltimore Ravens.

It well and truly set the tone for the match too, with the Miami Dolphins mounting an incredible comeback to win 42-38 after scoring 28 points in for fourth quarter.

Breshad Perriman TD For Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs New Orleans Saints

The first touchdown of the game as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the New Orleans Saints was pretty damn good.

Yes, you guessed it, who else but that man Tom Brady finding Breshad Perriman for the first TD of the game, coming in the fourth quarter.

The Bucs ran out 20-10 winners on their travels to New Orleans, and also progress to 2-0 for this season in the NFL.

Noah Brown TD For Dallas Cowboys vs Cincinnati Bengals

The Dallas Cowboys ran out 20-17 winners against the Cincinnati Bengals AT&T Stadium.

There were a few nice touchdowns during the game, but for us the pick of the bunch was Noah Brown’s TD in the 1st quarter. He showed insane athleticism to leap above the Bengals defence and put the first score on the board for the Cowboys.

Cooper Rush threw a dart of a pass right into the hands of Brown, who handles superbly despite being in the air and off balance.

Tyreek Hill TD For Miami Dolphins vs Baltimore Ravens

In what was certainly the game of the weekend on Week 2 of the new 2022/23 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins made a quite sensational comeback to move to 2-0 and defeat the Baltimore Ravens thanks to 28 point in the fourth quarter.

This was arguably the pick of the bunch from the Dolphins, as Tyreek Hill latched on to a 60-yard pass from Tua Tagovailoa. It was Hill’s second TD of the afternoon, with Tagovailoa playing the game of his life at quarter-back.