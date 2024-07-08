Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers has posted a TikTok, where it appears the wide receiver is doing some homework on the Commanders ahead of next season.

Brandon Aiyuk Trade Latest Update

Since the offseason began Brandon Aiyuk’s future in San Francisco has been under speculation and the star made the rumour mill turn even more over the weekend, as he posted a picture of Commanders film on TikTok.

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk just posted this picture of #Commanders film on his TikTok… (h/t @SadeghiStu21366) pic.twitter.com/hlV9EhxPE3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 7, 2024

Aiyuk has already fuelled rumours of a trade to Washington, as he spoke on a podcast in June and said that the Commanders was somewhere he could see himself playing at the start of next season.

The 26-year-old has been trying to get a new deal in San Francisco during the offseason and he sat down for talks last month – but the two failed to come to an agreement on a contract.

It has been reported by NFL insiders that since the meeting no trade has been intended for Aiyuk – despite not coming to an agreement.

All players are expected to report to 49ers training camp by July 23rd but until a deal is made Aiyuk will not be able to join up with his teammates.

Aiyuk notably did sit out of voluntary workouts last month and he wasn’t in attendance at the 49ers minicamp either.

TMZ Reporter: I gotta know. Do you want to be in a Niners uniform next year? Brandon Aiyuk: For sure pic.twitter.com/EiQwwybWwi — Coach Yac 🗣 (@Coach_Yac) June 29, 2024

The 49ers wide receiver has played an important role in San Francisco’s success during his four years in the league. Since drafting in the first round as the 25th pick in 2020, Aiyuk has 27 touchdowns.

Aiyuk led the 49ers in receiving yards last season with a career high 1342 yards and he averaged 17.9 yards per reception in another impressive year.

Of course the season did end in disappointment for the 49ers and Aiyuk, who lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime at Super Bowl LVIII.