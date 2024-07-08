American Football

49ers Wide Receiver Brandon Aiyuk Posts Picture Of Commanders Film Amid Trade Rumours

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Aiyuk
Aiyuk

Brandon Aiyuk of the San Francisco 49ers has posted a TikTok, where it appears the wide receiver is doing some homework on the Commanders ahead of next season.

Brandon Aiyuk Trade Latest Update

Since the offseason began Brandon Aiyuk’s future in San Francisco has been under speculation and the star made the rumour mill turn even more over the weekend, as he posted a picture of Commanders film on TikTok.

Aiyuk has already fuelled rumours of a trade to Washington, as he spoke on a podcast in June and said that the Commanders was somewhere he could see himself playing at the start of next season.

The 26-year-old has been trying to get a new deal in San Francisco during the offseason and he sat down for talks last month – but the two failed to come to an agreement on a contract.

It has been reported by NFL insiders that since the meeting no trade has been intended for Aiyuk – despite not coming to an agreement.

All players are expected to report to 49ers training camp by July 23rd but until a deal is made Aiyuk will not be able to join up with his teammates.

Aiyuk notably did sit out of voluntary workouts last month and he wasn’t in attendance at the 49ers minicamp either.

The 49ers wide receiver has played an important role in San Francisco’s success during his four years in the league. Since drafting in the first round as the 25th pick in 2020, Aiyuk has 27 touchdowns.

Aiyuk led the 49ers in receiving yards last season with a career high 1342 yards and he averaged 17.9 yards per reception in another impressive year.

Of course the season did end in disappointment for the 49ers and Aiyuk, who lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in overtime at Super Bowl LVIII.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Aiyuk
American Football

LATEST 49ers Wide Receiver Brandon Aiyuk Posts Picture Of Commanders Film Amid Trade Rumours

Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jul 08 2024
Super Bowl
American Football
BetOnline Offering +3300 Odds On The Moonwalk To Be First Super Bowl Touchdown Celebration
Author image James Chittick  •  Feb 09 2024

Super Bowl LVIII first touchdown celebration odds have been priced up by BetOnline and it’s +3300 a player brings the Moonwalk back into fashion. The Gronk Spike and the Squabble…

lamar jackson
American Football
Who Were The Winners & Losers Of The NFL Honors As Lamar Jackson Takes Home Second MVP Award
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 09 2024

Lamar Jackson was crowned NFL regular season MVP for the second time last night, with the likes of Josh Allen, Dak Prescott and Brock Purdy all trailing significantly behind in…

Chiefs Coach Andy Reid
American Football
Andy Reid Dismisses Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theories As Kansas City Chiefs Prepare For Super Bowl LVIII
Author image James Chittick  •  Feb 08 2024
Who Is Christian McCaffreys Mom
American Football
Who Is Christian McCaffrey’s Mom And Why Is She Boycotting Taylor Swift?
Author image Kyle Curran  •  Feb 08 2024
kelce
American Football
Who Are Jeremiah Fennell’s Parents?
Author image Ben Hunt  •  Feb 07 2024
kelce
American Football
Travis Kelce Warns Jeremiah Fennell To Steer Clear Of Vegas Clubs In 1-On-1 Chat
Author image Ben Hunt  •  Feb 06 2024
Arrow to top