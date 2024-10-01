Christian McCaffrey’s injury may be more serious than first thought, as reports out of San Francisco suggest that the Niners running back has tendonitis in both Achilles.

McCaffrey Return Date Unknown

There is no doubt that the most talked about injury in San Francisco – or indeed the whole league – right now is Christian McCaffrey, who is yet to play an NFL game for the 49ers in 2024.

Reports out of the Bay Area suggested that McCaffrey is suffering from tendonitis in his achilles, but things are worse than first imagined for last year’s offensive player of the season.

After going to Germany to receive specialist treatment for his achilles injury, medical experts discovered that McCaffrey actually has the concerning condition in both of his legs which could rule the running back out for even longer.

The Achilles tendonitis that Christian McCaffrey is suffering in his right leg is now in both legs, so there remains a major question on when he will return, according to @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/6Z4ZBwOW6a — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 30, 2024

The 49ers initially expected McCaffrey to be out until early November, but they have now updated his status to unknown with a more serious problem clearly going on with last year’s offensive sensation.

Although San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan insisted this week that McCaffrey would begin to step up his recovery process on Monday, the news of his achilles injury affecting both legs could cause a delay in his return to the field.

Last year was McCaffrey’s first full year in San Francisco since joining on a trade from the Panthers in 2022 and he exceeded all expectations during his first campaign, leading the franchise to its second Super Bowl in the last five years.

McCaffrey led the way for the Niners as well as the rest of the league during the regular season with 1459 rushing yards, but it was his 21 touchdowns in just 16 matches that really turned heads.

McCaffrey’s versatility continued to impress during 2023, with the running back picking up seven receiving touchdowns on top of his 14 rushing scores.