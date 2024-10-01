American Football

49ers Get Concerning Christian McCaffrey Injury Update As RB Has Tendinitis In Both Legs

Olly Taliku
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic
Christian McCaffrey 49ers pic

Christian McCaffrey’s injury may be more serious than first thought, as reports out of San Francisco suggest that the Niners running back has tendonitis in both Achilles. 

McCaffrey Return Date Unknown

There is no doubt that the most talked about injury in San Francisco – or indeed the whole league – right now is Christian McCaffrey, who is yet to play an NFL game for the 49ers in 2024.

Reports out of the Bay Area suggested that McCaffrey is suffering from tendonitis in his achilles, but things are worse than first imagined for last year’s offensive player of the season.

After going to Germany to receive specialist treatment for his achilles injury, medical experts discovered that McCaffrey actually has the concerning condition in both of his legs which could rule the running back out for even longer.

The 49ers initially expected McCaffrey to be out until early November, but they have now updated his status to unknown with a more serious problem clearly going on with last year’s offensive sensation.

Although San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan insisted this week that McCaffrey would begin to step up his recovery process on Monday, the news of his achilles injury affecting both legs could cause a delay in his return to the field.

Last year was McCaffrey’s first full year in San Francisco since joining on a trade from the Panthers in 2022 and he exceeded all expectations during his first campaign, leading the franchise to its second Super Bowl in the last five years. 

McCaffrey led the way for the Niners as well as the rest of the league during the regular season with 1459 rushing yards, but it was his 21 touchdowns in just 16 matches that really turned heads. 

McCaffrey’s versatility continued to impress during 2023, with the running back picking up seven receiving touchdowns on top of his 14 rushing scores.

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
Olly Taliku

