On NFL Championship Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens will be playing in their 5th AFC Championship in their franchise’s history when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs. But something is different this time around. While the first four instances happened to be road games, the 2024 version will be the first that the Ravens play at home in the comfort of their own stadium and in front of their own fans.

In order to be one of those fans, you’ll have to pay a pretty penny.

According to the Gametime ticket app, the cheapest single ticket to get inside M&T Bank Stadium on Sunday will run you $547, prior to fees ($738 after). The cheapest pair of tickets is going for $994, which would put you in the 15th row of the corner section of the upper deck. The price after fees is $1,344.

Those numbers make it the most expensive ticket for an AFC Championship game since Blake Bortles and the Jaguars took on Tom Brady and the Patriots back in 2018.

On the NFC side, tickets are still pricey, though nothing like they are in Baltimore. The 49ers are playing in their 4th NFC Championship Game in 5 years, and the second at home. The cheapest ticket to see them take on the Detroit Lions this Sunday currently sits at $367 before fees, and is a standing room only ticket. The cheapest seat is $392.

It should be quite a contest on the AFC side. The Ravens, led by Lamar Jackson, have been one of the most dominant teams in the NFL this season, finishing with the #1 seed in a tough conference and have the likely MVP playing under center.

But in order to achieve their goals and finally reach the Super Bowl, they’ll have to get over the mountain that is Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Kansas City has been the class of the conference for a half-decade now, and it seems only fitting that Jackson and company will have to beat the best to be the best.

The Ravens are currently listed as 3.5 point home favorites for the contest.