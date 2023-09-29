Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup got underway earlier this morning with the foursomes session. Looking ahead to the afternoon session, is features four fourball matches. Read on to find out all about the Team Europe Ryder Cup pairings against America in Rome on Day 1.

Team Europe Ryder Cup Pairings – Day 1

The pairings for the four foursome matches in the morning session on Friday – Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup were officially announced at the Opening Ceremony at Marco Simone.

Captain Luke Donald opted for three entirely new pairings, with the only pairing that have played together before being Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton. It started perfectly for the Europeans, with the Rahm/Hatton pairing winning the first match 4&3, followed by another 4&3 triumph for Ludvig Aberg and Viktor Hovland.

The pairing of Shane Lowry and Sepp Straka produced a third win for Europe in the morning with a 2&1 victory. The fourth and final fourball match saw Rory McIlroy and Tommy Fleetwood defeat the Schauffele/Cantlay pairing 2&1.

The fourball Ryder Cup pairings for the afternoon golf session have now been announced too. Viktor Hovland and Tyrrell Hatton get things going for the Europeans, with Jon Rahm paired with rookie Nicolai Hojgaard in game two.

Experienced Ryder Cup player Justin Rose is paired with debutant Robert MacIntyre in the third fourball pairing, with Rory McIlroy & Matt Fitzpatrick the fourth a final fourball pairing on Day 1 of the 2023 Ryder Cup.

This means Luke Donald has utilized his full 12-man squad squad during the opening two session on Day 1. This is so he can get an idea of who is playing well, who is in form and who may be struggling ever so slightly on the golf course.

Confirmed Europe Ryder Cup Pairings On Friday

Foursomes CONFIRMED pairings:

Jon Rahm & Tyrrell Hatton (won 4&3)

(won 4&3) Ludvig Aberg & Viktor Hovland (won 4&3)

(won 4&3) Shane Lowry & Sepp Straka (won 2&1)

(won 2&1) Rory McIlroy & Tommy Fleetwood (won 2&1)

Fourball CONFIRMED pairings:

Viktor Hovland & Tyrrell Hatton (6:25am EST)

(6:25am EST) Jon Rahm & Nicolai Hojgaard (6:40am EST)

(6:40am EST) Robert MacIntyre & Justin Rose (6:55am EST)

(6:55am EST) Rory McIlroy & Matt Fitzpatrick (7:10am EST)

Ryder Cup 2023 Live Odds

Take a look at the best golf sportsbooks and claim the best golf free bets ahead of this week’s action from Marco Simone:

USA to win outright: -350

Europe to win outright: +350

Tie: +1000

Note: Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change

2023 Ryder Cup – Event Info

⛳ Golf Event: 2023 Ryder Cup

2023 Ryder Cup 📅 Date: Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1

Friday, September 29 – Sunday, October 1 🕛 Time: Approx. 1:35AM EST

Approx. 1:35AM EST 📺 TV Channel: US: USA Channel/NBC

US: USA Channel/NBC 🏟 Venue: Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy

Marco Simone Golf Club | Rome, Italy 🎲 Odds: USA +120 | Europe -140

