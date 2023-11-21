Soccer

Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Barca Are Not In Race For Manchester City-Linked Wonderkid

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Barcelona Manager Xavi

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed La Liga giant Barcelona are not in talks to sign Brazilian wonderkid Savio. The Italian instead believes Savio might become a Manchester City player in the future.

Savio Has Been One Of Girona’s Best Performers This Season

La Liga has historically been dominated by Barcelona and Real Madrid, which is why there is always excitement when an underdog takes the fight to the heavyweights. This year, Girona have arisen as the people’s contender, with them sitting atop the La Liga rankings after 13 Matchdays.

Girona, who have a two-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid (34 to 32), have played excellent soccer this season, with all of their players pitching in with invaluable performances. Brazilian left-winger Savio has been one of their standout performers, with the 19-year-old recording four goals and as many assists in 13 appearances in the Spanish top flight.

Unsurprisingly, Savio has attracted attention from some of the top teams in Europe, including Barcelona and Manchester City. Transfer news expert Romano, however, does not think the Blaugrana are seriously contemplating the idea of securing his services.

Romano Rules Barcelona Out Of Savio Chase

In his Daily Briefing column, Romano revealed that since Girona is owned by the City Group, a future switch to the Etihad Stadium was part of the initial plan for Savio.

He said (via Caught Offside):

Savio – Part of City Group at Girona, a potential future move to Man City was part of the original plan for Savio when they signed him.

Romano then added that while Barcelona were credited with an interest in the Brazilian, they were not holding “concrete talks” to sign him.

It’s a normal plan but it’s not something guaranteed or decided yet, they want him to focus on Girona as he’s having a great season. Despite rumors, Barcelona are not in concrete talks to sign him,” Romano concluded.

Girona signed Savio on a season-long loan from Troyes in July 2023. The winger, whose current value stands at €20 million ($21.89 million), is contractually tied to Troyes until June 2027. It will be interesting to see if any top club from Europe tries to get him on their books next summer.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
England Boss Gareth Southgate
Soccer

LATEST “I think that is an Achilles heel” – Stuart Pearce Urges Gareth Southgate To Improve England’s Creativity

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  1h
Arsenal Boss Mikel Arteta
Soccer
“That’s where Arsenal football club deserves to be” – Hector Bellerin Makes Hopeful Premier League Prediction For The Gunners
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  2h

Former Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin has suggested his old team now have the required experience to not only challenge but also go the distance in the Premier League race. Arsenal…

Real Madrid And Barcelona Managers
Soccer
5 Top Stars Who Were Injured During November International Break: Barcelona & Real Madrid Hurt The Most
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

Since the dawn of time, coaches have been complaining about fixture congestion, urging FIFA, UEFA, and other governing bodies to allow soccer players to have a breather. The authorities have…

PSG Star Kylian Mbappe
Soccer
5 Most Consistent Creators Across Top 5 European Leagues In 2023-24: PSG Ace Kylian Mbappe Claims 2nd Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Kylian Mbappe Lionel Messi Rejected Moves To Saudi Arabia
Soccer
Kylian Mbappe Says He “Knew” Lionel Messi Would Win His 8th Ballon d’Or This Year
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  23h
PSG Star And Real Madrid Target Kylian Mbappe Has Provided The 2nd Highest Number Of Key Passes This Season
Soccer
“There are some who haven’t even managed that in training” – Thierry Henry Heaps Praise On Kylian Mbappe Following PSG Star’s Milestone-Reaching Performance Against Gibraltar
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 20 2023
Real Madrid Manager Carlo Ancelotti
Soccer
Real Madrid Transfer Rumor: Los Blancos Identify Former Chelsea Striker As January Target
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Nov 20 2023
Arrow to top