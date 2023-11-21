Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed La Liga giant Barcelona are not in talks to sign Brazilian wonderkid Savio. The Italian instead believes Savio might become a Manchester City player in the future.

Savio Has Been One Of Girona’s Best Performers This Season

La Liga has historically been dominated by Barcelona and Real Madrid, which is why there is always excitement when an underdog takes the fight to the heavyweights. This year, Girona have arisen as the people’s contender, with them sitting atop the La Liga rankings after 13 Matchdays.

Girona, who have a two-point lead over second-placed Real Madrid (34 to 32), have played excellent soccer this season, with all of their players pitching in with invaluable performances. Brazilian left-winger Savio has been one of their standout performers, with the 19-year-old recording four goals and as many assists in 13 appearances in the Spanish top flight.

Unsurprisingly, Savio has attracted attention from some of the top teams in Europe, including Barcelona and Manchester City. Transfer news expert Romano, however, does not think the Blaugrana are seriously contemplating the idea of securing his services.

Romano Rules Barcelona Out Of Savio Chase

In his Daily Briefing column, Romano revealed that since Girona is owned by the City Group, a future switch to the Etihad Stadium was part of the initial plan for Savio.

He said (via Caught Offside):

“Savio – Part of City Group at Girona, a potential future move to Man City was part of the original plan for Savio when they signed him.”

Romano then added that while Barcelona were credited with an interest in the Brazilian, they were not holding “concrete talks” to sign him.

“It’s a normal plan but it’s not something guaranteed or decided yet, they want him to focus on Girona as he’s having a great season. Despite rumors, Barcelona are not in concrete talks to sign him,” Romano concluded.

Girona signed Savio on a season-long loan from Troyes in July 2023. The winger, whose current value stands at €20 million ($21.89 million), is contractually tied to Troyes until June 2027. It will be interesting to see if any top club from Europe tries to get him on their books next summer.