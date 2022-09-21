We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Ever wondered who the most popular NFL teams are based on Instagram followers? Well, you’ve come to the right place. We have compiled a list of the 10 most popular NFL teams and who has the most Instagram followers.

So without further ado, here are the ten most followed accounts of NFL teams on Instagram.

10 Most Popular NFL Teams On Instagram

Counting down from 10 to 1, here are the the ten most popular NFL teams on Instagram…

10. Las Vegas Raiders – 2 Million

At one point, the Raiders were extremely popular in the late 80s, when they were named the Los Angeles Raiders. One reason for this could have been the fact that the highly reputable mob boss, John Gotti, was spotting walking around New York with a Raiders jacket.

Now, the team have moved to Vegas, where they have been the Las Vegas Raiders since 2020. They just make it into the top 10 most popular NFL teams on Instagram with two million followers.

9. Kansas City Chiefs – 2.2 Million

The two-time Super Bowl champions are one of the most popular NFL teams right now. This could be down to Patrick Mahomes leading the charge and the fact that the Chiefs have featured in the play-offs in the last three season.

The Chiefs come in at number nine with 2.2 million Instagram followers, and continue to be one of the highest growing NFL teams in popularity, with more and more young NFL fans switching their allegiances to the Kansas side.

8. Philadelphia Eagles – 2.2 Million

It is fair to say that the Philadelphia Eagles are one of the rowdiest fan bases in all of the NFL, and every away team knows they are in for a tough time when they visit Philadelphia and face the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field.

Philly fans are certainly passionate and wear their hearts on their sleeve. The 2017 Super Bowl champions come in at number eight with a tidy 2.2 million followers on Instagram.

7. New York Giants – 2.4 Million

Arguably the most popular team in New York alongside the New York Yankees baseball team. The New York Giants come in at number seven, with 2.4 million followers on the social media platform, Instagram.

The Giants are four-time Lombardy Trophy winners, and have featured in the ply-offs on a staggering 32 occasions. It comes as no surprise to see the Giants in the top 10 most popular NFL teams in terms of Instagram followers.

6. San Francisco 49ers – 2.5 Million

The 49ers are definitely one of the most popular teams in the NFL, but just miss out on a top 5 place in terms of popularity on Instagram.

The San Francisco 49ers have a plethora of fans from all around the world, not just in the United States. Joe Montana of course made sure that a lot of people jumped on the 49ers bandwagon, so there is no surprise that they feature inside the top 10 here with 2.5 million Instagram followers.

5. Green Bay Packers – 2.5 Million

Despite just being a small market town in Wisconsin, the Green Bay Packers come in at number five in terms of Instagram popularity, boasting 2.5 million followers. At the end of the day, it’s kind of hard not to root for them.

The Packers have fans from all over the world, not just in the United States. They continually field competitive teams and have some outstanding players in their roster year after year, so it comes as no surprise that this franchise are in the top 10, and kick off our top 5 most popular NFL teams on Instagram.

4. Seattle Seahawks – 3 Million

Coming in at number four and hitting the three million follower mark on Instagram is the Seattle Seahawks. This comes as no surprise of course, given they are one of the most popular teams in the NFL and have featured in three Super Bowls, winning one.

Seattle fans are seriously passionate, as you can see when their soccer team, the Seattle Sounders play. When teams come to CenturyLink Field, the home crowd get on their back and continually cheer their team on to victory with passion and intent.

3. Pittsburgh Steelers – 3.2 Million

Kicking off the podium positions is the Pittsburgh Steelers, who boast an incredible 3.2 million followers on Instagram. The Steelers are certainly one of the traditional powerhouses and best supported teams in the NFL, and have been for decades.

The six-time Super Bowl champions are extremely popular all around the world, including in South America, Asia and across Europe. If you ever get the chance to go to a Steelers game at Heinz Field, do not pass on the opportunity. It is one of the most incredible sporting experiences in the USA.

2. Dallas Cowboys – 4.2 Million

Just missing out on first place and coming in as our runner-up, is the Dallas Cowboys. The five-time Lombardy Trophy winners seem to have a special place in the heart of diehard NFL fans from America as well as being extremely popular all around the world.

The Cowboys are one of the most successful sides in NFL history, which of course helps their cause and is one reason why they come in at number two. Fans seem to gravitate towards the Cowboys, and watching the Dallas outfit at the AT&T Stadium is certainly a treat.

The Dallas Cowboys have an impressive 4.2 million followers on Instagram as of September 2022.

1. New England Patriots – 4.7 Million

Coming in at number one, the most popular NFL team in terms of Instagram followers, is of course the New England Patriots.

Of course, having Tom Brady at quarterback for years helped their popularity, but the New England franchise as a passion for people in that part of the world, as well as being one of the most popular teams in Europe, Asia, South America and even in Australasia.

The Patriots are just 300,000 followers away from being the first NFL team to break the 5 million mark, and this will only take a matter of time. The six-time Super Bowl champions are officially the most popular team in the whole of the NFL on Instagram.

