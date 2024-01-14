Looking to build onto their 2-0 FA Cup win over Wigan Athletic, Manchester United welcomed Tottenham Hotspur to Old Trafford on Matchday 21 of the 2023-24 Premier League season on Sunday evening (January 14). The Red Devils played some exciting soccer, especially in the first half, but were ultimately held to a 2-2 draw.

Erik ten Hag’s side have dropped five points in their last two English top-flight matches. With 32 points on the board, they are now in seventh place in the Premier League rankings.

Manchester United Lose Lead Twice Against Tottenham Hotspur

The Mancunians started Sunday’s game in superb fashion, putting their noses in front just three minutes in. Marcus Rashford cut into the Tottenham box from the left, but Iyenoma Udogie poked it off the attacker’s feet. The interception, however, fell kindly to Rasmus Hojlund, who engineered a bit of space on the left and found the roof of the net with a thunderous strike.

Five minutes later, Rashford, unmarked, got on the end of a corner kick delivery. The Englishman went for goal with a volley but dragged it just off the mark. Rashford’s miss proved to be costly in the 19th minute, as Spurs found their way back into the game from a perfectly taken corner kick.

Pedro Porro swung in a brilliant corner into the area, locating Richarlison on the edge of the six-yard box. The Brazilian outjumped all United defenders in his vicinity to steer it onto the far post.

In the 38th minute, Udogie botched his clearance, sending it toward his goal. Had it not been for the woodwork, the left-back would have had a long and disappointing bus ride home. The goal ultimately arrived for United in the 40th minute, with Rashord scoring his fourth Premier League goal — and his second in two games — in fine fashion.

Zipping into the box from the left-hand side, Rashford played a crisp one-two with goalscorer Hojlund before finding the bottom-right corner of Tottenham’s goal with a low strike. Thanks to the England international’s timely goal, United went into the break with a 2-1 lead.

The Lilywhites, however, equalized for the second time pretty much as soon as the game restarted. From the left flank, new signing Timo Werner squared the ball to Rodrigo Bentacur, who beat Jonny Evans for pace and thumped the ball beyond Andre Onana.

Hojlund Plays His Best Game In The Premier League

Manchester United ace Hojlund produced his best-ever Premier League performance on Sunday evening. In addition to scoring the opener just three minutes into the game, the Danish attacker also assisted Rashford’s goal, setting him up with an urgent return.

Over the course of the game, the 20-year-old created one chance, pulled off a dribble, and delivered three accurate long balls. Hojlund also put in quite a shift defensively, winning three duels and making two recoveries.