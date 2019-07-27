Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Newcastle United fans react to Sami Khedira transfer link

27 July, 2019 English Premier League, Newcastle United, Transfer News & Rumours
Sami Khedira

Newcastle United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reactions after learning that the Magpies are reportedly interested in signing Sami Khedira from Juventus.

According to reports from Tuttosport, Newcastle United and Wolves are interested in signing the German midfielder this summer.

Many Newcastle fans believe that Khedira will be a good signing for the club, but the Magpies won’t be able to match his wages.

Furthermore, with Wolves Wolves appearing to lead the race at the moment, the Newcastle fans feel that they have no chance of securing a deal for the world cup winner.

Here are some of the selected tweets from the Newcastle fans on Twitter:

The Serie A champions are looking to offload Khedira having bolstered their midfield this summer by adding Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey on free transfers. 

The 77-times capped Germany World Cup winner is a vastly experienced player who has represented clubs like Stuttgart and Real Madrid before joining Juventus.

The 32-year-old has won six league titles in his career (won titles with all the clubs he has played for) and has been arguably one of the finest midfielders for his country.

While Khedira would be a great signing for the club, bolstering the midfield is not Steve Bruce’s top priority at the moment. He needs to add quality players in other areas of the pitch.

