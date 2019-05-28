Newcastle United fans react to potential Loris Benito arrival

Some Newcastle United fans have taken to social networking site Twitter to express their reaction after reports emerged that the Magpies could sign Loris Benito this summer.
According to reports from The Sun, Young Boys left-back Benito could be heading to Newcastle to complete his free transfer move to the Tyneside club.
The 27-year-old had jetted into the UK and the British tabloid claimed that he could be set to complete final talks with the Magpies ahead of a potential move.
The two times Swiss international has helped Young Boys win the Swiss Super League in each of the last two campaigns, and it seems he is looking to test himself at a bigger league.
Watford and Burnley have also shown interest in signing him, but as it stands, the Magpies are emerging as favourites for his signature. His contract with his current club will expire at the end of June which means Newcastle can sign him for free.
Benito could become Newcastle’s first signing of a new era at the club, funded by UAE billionaire Sheikh Khaled bin Zayed Al Nahyan, should the deal go through.
Here are some of the best reactions from the Newcastle fans on Twitter:
Would be a surprise to have someone sign this early in the window!
— Southern Magpie (@southern_magpie) May 27, 2019
What is happening at our club – my heart can’t take it
— Shane Kearley #IfRafaGoesWeGo (@srkearley) May 27, 2019
He’s a free transfer.
It’s EXACTLY the #NUFC we know.
— The Geordie Boot Sheikh #NUFC (@BootGeordie) May 27, 2019
Decent left-back, i’m very happy with this
— Adrian (@Adrian____29) May 27, 2019
Rafa is contracted with the club until 30th of June so it’s Rafa who has signed him
— Adrian (@Adrian____29) May 27, 2019