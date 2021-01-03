Newcastle offered the chance to sign Hamza Choudhury

Newcastle United have been offered the chance to sign the Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

According to the Chronicle, the 23-year-old midfielder wants to play regular first-team football and a loan move is on the cards this month. The midfielder has made just ten appearances for the Foxes in all competitions this season and he needs to play more games in order to continue his development and improve as a player.





Hamza Choudhury has a contract with Leicester City until the summer of 2023 but his agent is now looking for another destination for his client.

According to the report, Southampton have been keeping tabs on the midfielder over the past year as well. It will be interesting to see where the 23-year-old midfielder ends up this month.

The Leicester City midfielder will add some presence and steel to Steve Bruce’s midfield and it will be interesting to see if the Magpies decide to take up the option to sign him.

The tough-tackling midfielder will add a new dimension to Newcastle United’s midfield and he could help them improve at both ends of the pitch.

Not only will he add defensive cover for the centre backs, but his arrival will also allow the creative players to operate with more freedom at the centre of the park.

If Newcastle can sign him on a loan deal, it could prove to be a smart addition on a bargain.