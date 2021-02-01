Newcastle looking to sign Hamza Choudhury before window closes

Newcastle United are interested in signing Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury before the transfer window closes.

The 23-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at Leicester and he needs to leave the club in order to play regular first team football.





According to the Telegraph, the transfer seemed quite likely last week but things have been complicated by Leicester’s current injury issues.

Apparently, Bruce is set to speak with the Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers today regarding a transfer for Choudhury and it will be interesting to see how the situation unfolds.

Newcastle could certainly use midfield reinforcements this month especially with the form of Jeff Hendrick and Choudhury could prove to be a reasonable addition.

He would add defensive cover to their midfield and allow the attacking players to play with more freedom.

The Leicester midfielder is young and there is plenty of room for improvement. He will be desperate for game time and determined to prove himself if he moves to Newcastle.

His hunger and motivation would be a bonus for Steve Bruce’s side who are currently 15th in the Premier League, eight points above the relegation zone.