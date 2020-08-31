Newcastle linked with a swap deal for Callum Wilson

Newcastle have been linked with a host of strikers already this summer and it seems that Bournemouth’s Callum Wilson is a target for them.

According to reports (h/t Chronicle), the Magpies could offer Matt Ritchie in a swap deal to sign the 28-year-old Cherries star.





Wilson is too good for the Championship and he is expected to return to the top flight this summer. If Newcastle manage to sign him, it would be an impressive coup for them.

The Bournemouth striker has proven his quality in the Premier League over the years and he will be an improvement on the likes of Joelinton and Carroll.

Other Premier League clubs are thought to be keen on Callum Wilson as well and Newcastle will have to move quickly if they want to fend off the competition and secure his services.

As per Mail, Aston Villa have turned their attentions towards the player recently.

Signing a reliable goal scorer should be a top priority for Steve Bruce this summer and Wilson could be the perfect fit.

It will be interesting to see where the 28-year-old ends up this summer.

Wilson managed to score 9 goals for Bournemouth in all competitions last season. He picked up an assist for the Cherries as well.