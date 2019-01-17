Newcastle linked with a move for Kenny Lala

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Strasbourg defender Kenny Lala.
The Magpies could use some quality in the full back positions and the 27-year-old has been identified as an option.
According to Chronicle Live, the defender’s contract is up in the summer and he is being linked with a move this month.
The Ligue 1 right back has been in fine form this season and he would be an upgrade on the likes of Manquillo.
Rafa Benitez’s side are in abysmal form right now and they need to improve defensively if they want to beat the drop this season.
Lala will improve them defensively and he will contribute at the other end of the pitch as well. The 27-year-old has 3 goals and 6 assists so far this season.
The defender has been described as one of the most consistent players in Ligue 1 this season and it will be interesting to see if Newcastle can pull it off.
Given his contract situation, he is unlikely to cost a lot either. It could prove to be a wise addition in the end for Newcastle.
Apparently, the player could be available for a fee of just 12 million pounds.