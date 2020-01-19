Report: Hull City offer new deal to Newcastle target Jarrod Bowen

According to reports from Sky Sports (live transfer blog; 17:35), Hull City winger Jarrod Bowen has been offered a new contract.
The Tigers have recently signed Mallik Wilks from Barnsley on loan which led to many fans fearing that Bowen could be on his way out of the club.
The 23-year-old winger has been in sensational form this season, managing 17 goals. His current deal expires this summer, although Hull have the option of extending it further by a year.
The report claims that the Tigers will double his current salary in the Championship and will quadruple it if they are promoted to the Premier League.
A host of clubs are interested in signing Bowen this month.
Newcastle United have earmarked him as a potential target, and are ‘set to make a firm bid’ for the exciting winger (h/t The Telegraph).
Steve Bruce has confirmed that he has the backing of owner Mike Ashley and that transfer money is available if the Magpies wish to sign players they deem necessary.
Bowen would be an excellent signing for the Magpies, but they have been put off by an asking price of more than £20 million.