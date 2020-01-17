Blog Columns Transfer News & Rumours Hull City sign Mallik Wilks – Leeds fans think Jarrod Bowen joining them

17 January, 2020 English Championship, Hull City, Leeds United, Transfer News & Rumours

Hull City have confirmed the signing of Mallik Wilks today.

The Tigers have confirmed that they have signed the 21-year-old forward from Barnsley on loan.

The youngster have progressed through the youth system at Leeds United, and he is an exceptional talent. Blessed with pace, trickery and power, Wilks on loan has been a fantastic capture for Grant McCann’s squad.

However, he has struggled to make an impact at Oakwell and his time proved to be frustrating having made just eight starts and 15 appearances in all competitions, scoring once.

Many fans – both of Leeds and Hull City – believe that the signing of Wilks is an indication that the Tigers are going to lose their star player Jarrod Bowen in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old has scored 16 goals and provided six assists in 27 Championship appearances this term. Last season, he scored 22 league goals for the Tigers. Hull City have put a valuation of £20 million on him.

According to reports from The Sun, the Whites are willing to pay a £3 million loan fee for Bowen this month, and will look to make the deal permanent with an additional payment of £12 million should they secure promotion.

While Hull City fans are fearing the worst, Leeds fans feel that Bowen could be on his way to Elland Road. Leeds are one of the favourites to secure automatic promotion this season, and Bowen would be a massive signing for them.

