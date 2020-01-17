Hull City sign Mallik Wilks – Leeds fans think Jarrod Bowen joining them

Hull City have confirmed the signing of Mallik Wilks today.
The Tigers have confirmed that they have signed the 21-year-old forward from Barnsley on loan.
The youngster have progressed through the youth system at Leeds United, and he is an exceptional talent. Blessed with pace, trickery and power, Wilks on loan has been a fantastic capture for Grant McCann’s squad.
✍️ Hull City have signed Mallik Wilks on loan until the end of the season, with the Club then having the option to make the deal permanent.#hcafc | #theTigers
— Hull City (@HullCity) January 17, 2020
However, he has struggled to make an impact at Oakwell and his time proved to be frustrating having made just eight starts and 15 appearances in all competitions, scoring once.
Many fans – both of Leeds and Hull City – believe that the signing of Wilks is an indication that the Tigers are going to lose their star player Jarrod Bowen in the January transfer window.
The 23-year-old has scored 16 goals and provided six assists in 27 Championship appearances this term. Last season, he scored 22 league goals for the Tigers. Hull City have put a valuation of £20 million on him.
According to reports from The Sun, the Whites are willing to pay a £3 million loan fee for Bowen this month, and will look to make the deal permanent with an additional payment of £12 million should they secure promotion.
While Hull City fans are fearing the worst, Leeds fans feel that Bowen could be on his way to Elland Road. Leeds are one of the favourites to secure automatic promotion this season, and Bowen would be a massive signing for them.
Here are some of the selected tweets:
That’s Bowen to Leeds confirmed then, unless there’s any money involved.
— LUFC Noel (@NoelMUR71904709) January 17, 2020
Replacement for Bowen decent
— Ashley Johnson (@AshJohnson20) January 17, 2020
Give us Bowen lads
— sam (@Iufcsammm) January 17, 2020
Now Bowen to Leeds 🤩
— Matt Hill (@MattyHill83) January 17, 2020
Bowen to Leeds then 🤙🤙🤙🤙
— Joe (@Rhino12344) January 17, 2020
Bowen’s on his way to Leeds
— Matt Robson 💛💙 ALAW (@mattrobbo89) January 17, 2020