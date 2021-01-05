Napoli Name Their Price for Arkadiusz Milik Amid Premier League Interest

Napoli have confirmed their asking price for wantaway striker Arkadiusz Milik, according to RMC Sport journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi on Twitter.

Milik joined Napoli from Ajax in the summer transfer window of 2016 for an estimated €35m. He has since scored 48 goals in 122 appearances in all competitions for the Serie A side, winning the Coppa Italia last season.





However, the Poland international has not made an appearance for Gli Azzurri this term, having been left out of Gennaro Gattuso’s Serie A and Europa League squads after refusing to sign a new contract.

Napoli will be looking to sell the forward this January, with journalist Mohamed Bouhafsi claiming that they have set his price at €15m.

Milik has just six months left on his contract, meaning that he is now free to talk to other clubs, and will be available on a free transfer in the summer.

The 26-year-old’s situation at Napoli has sparked a lot of interest from around Europe, with a number of Premier League and Serie A clubs being named as potential takers for the player.

In England, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton, and West Ham United have all been linked with the Napoli man.

Tottenham already own one of the world’s best strikers in Harry Kane, so Milik would be unlikely to get regular game time there. However, Spurs will be looking for permanent back up for the England captain, given that Carlos Vinicius is only on loan as of now.

Similarly, Milik’s purpose at Everton may only be to provide competition for Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who is currently third in the Premier League Golden Boot race.

In contrast, West Ham would be likely to give the former Bayer Leverkusen man regular opportunities. French striker Sebastien Haller has not had the desired impact since signing in 2019, and their top scorer is defensive midfielder Tomas Soucek.

Meanwhile, several other clubs from Europe’s top five leagues have been rumoured to be interested in Milik, including Juventus, Atletico Madrid, and Marseille.