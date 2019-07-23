Nakamba’s camp confident about Aston Villa transfer

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Club Brugge midfielder Marvelous Nakamba this summer.
According to a report from (translated by Sportwitness), Brugge want €12m for the midfielder but Aston Villa are yet to meet the asking price.
The player seems determined to join Dean Smith’s side and he is trying to force the move.
The report claims that the 25-year-old has not joined the rest of his teammates for pre-season training and his camp are confident that the move to Aston Villa could happen soon.
It will be interesting to see if the Premier League side submit an acceptable offer for Nakamba in the coming days.
Brugge know that the player’s head has been turned and they would do well to cash in on him this summer. There is no point in holding on to an unhappy player.
Aston Villa have been very active in the market all summer and they have the finances to pay the asking price. It will be interesting to see where Nakamba ends up eventually.
He would certainly improve Villa in the midfield and add some much-needed depth to their side.
