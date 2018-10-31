Max Allegri to replace Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham?

The future of Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has become the subject of intense speculation after Julen Lopetegui was sacked following Real Madrid’s 5-1 El Classico humiliation away at Barcelona.
Pochettino only signed a new long-term deal in the summer, but he has been a long term target of Real Madrid. The Argentine has done a great job at Spurs, and many feel that he has taken the club to the maximum limit with the budget he has been provided.
With the club failing to sign a single player in the summer and the stadium saga rumbling on, the Spurs players reportedly are fearful that Pochettino could be on his way.
According to reports from Calciomercato, Spurs already have identified a replacement for the former Southampton boss – Massimiliano Allegri.
The 51-year-old is regarded as one of the best coaches of modern era. He has guided Juventus to four consecutive Serie A titles, and looks on course to win the fifth title this season as well. Furthermore, he guided AC Milan to their most recent Serie A title seven years ago.