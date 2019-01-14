Mauricio Pochettino gives an update on Vincent Janssen’ future

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has confirmed the Vincent Janssen has no future at the club.
The Dutchman is no longer a part of the Argentine’s first team plans and he will be allowed to leave the club if an offer comes in.
During the post-match presser after the Manchester United game, Pochettino was asked if Janssen had any chances of getting into his side. The Argentine said: “No, he’s not in my plans.”
Janssen joined Tottenham back in the summer of 2016 as an understudy to Harry Kane. However, he has failed to make an impression in England.
Janssen failed to adapt to the pace and intensity of the Premier League.
He was loaned out to Fenerbahce last season but his performances were not up to the mark there either.
It will be interesting to see if the 24-year-old can secure a move away from Spurs this month. Janssen needs to play more often and that is simply not possible at the London club.
The £25,000 per week striker was a massive hit in Eredivisie and he should consider returning to his homeland once again. It might just help him rediscover his confidence and form.