Mauricio Pochettino doesn’t want Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen to be sold

According to reports from The Express, Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has made it clear to Spurs chairman Daniel Levy that he doesn’t want Christian Eriksen to be sold this summer.
The 26-year-old, who scored 14 goals and made ten assists last season, is one of the key players for Spurs, and the club manager is keen to hold on to him despite interest from heavyweight European clubs.
The Express reported that Paris Saint-Germain are preparing a mega-money move for the Denmark international, with a staggering £100 million bid being mooted.
European clubs can still sign players till August 31 and PSG are looking to test Tottenham’s resolve with a big money bid for Eriksen, who earns around £75k-per-week at the north London club.
Eriksen has a contract at the club till 2020, but Spurs have offered him a fresh new deal already. Although talks are ongoing, Eriksen is yet to sign the new deal that has been offered to him.
The report says that Pochettino shares a ‘close bond’ with the player, and has told Levy to reject any move for the Dane this summer.
Tottenham haven’t signed a single player this summer, and therefore they are not in a position to sell their prized assets without buying proper replacements.
Even if PSG or any other club present a tempting offer Spurs would likely reject them, as losing Eriksen this summer would be a massive blow for them, and their potential title challenge will take a huge set-back.