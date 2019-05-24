Mauricio Pochettino believes Liverpool are favourites to win the Champions League because of expensive signings like Virgil van Dijk and Alisson

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur will clash in an all-English Champions League final at the Wanda Metropolitano on June 1, and there is a lot to play for.
The Reds will hope to go one better this time around and win the game after losing 3-1 to Real Madrid in last season’s final, while Spurs will be keen to win their first ever European final.
Liverpool narrowly missed out on the English Premier League title to Manchester City by a point, and securing the Champions League trophy will help manager Jurgen Klopp’s side make up for the disappointment.
Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino believes the Anfield outfit are favourites to win the final due to their recent spending power and huge investments, citing their £142million acquisitions of centre-back Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson as an example.
“It is essential to know what our objective is…our plan was not to win the Champions League even if it sounds hard, our plan was to finish the stadium,” Pochettino told Cadena Ser, as quoted by Diario AS.
“The final? Liverpool are the favourites because they have invested a lot of money, they have signed a goalkeeper and a £75million defender. Liverpool’s plan is to win the Champions League and Premier League. Tottenham’s plan is to make the best season in history.
“We are enjoying the journey a lot, it helps that the preparation plan is three weeks from the end of the Premier League, because the players have bought into the plan and the ideas.”
Liverpool snapped up the Brazilian goalkeeper for £67million last summer, and his huge influence and quality, alongside Van Dijk’s have made the Reds a side to reckon with domestically and on the continent.
Spurs suffered a 2-1 loss at the hands of Klopp’s men both home and away in the Premier League campaign, and it will be exciting to see how they fare in their third meeting of the season.