Marvelous Nakamba’s camp confident about Aston Villa transfer

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for the Club Brugge midfielder Marvelous Nakamba this summer.
According to a report from Het Belang van Limburg (translated by Sportwitness), the Premier League club have submitted a €10m offer for the player but his club are holding out for €2m more.
Dean Smith’s side will have to come up with an improved offer if they want to sign the player this summer.
It will be interesting to see what happens in the coming days. Aston Villa could certainly use some depth in their midfield and Nakamba should prove to be a handy option.
Meanwhile, the 25-year-old player’s camp believes that the transfer to Aston Villa can be done quickly.
However, the player has decided to go on a strike after Villa’s offer was turned down and that has complicated matters.
Brugge are apparently considering legal action against the player.
Aston Villa should look to step in and agree to the club’s demands now or it could get messy. The asking price is €12m and Aston Villa can certainly afford to pay that.
The newly-promoted side have been very active in the market all summer and they have improved their defence and attack immensely. It seems that they are keen on adding to their midfield now.