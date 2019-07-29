Marvelous Nakamba set to undergo Aston Villa medical today

Aston Villa are set to complete the signing of Marvelous Nakamba this summer.
According to Sky Sports, the midfielder is all set to complete his medical with the Premier League club today.
Aston Villa have agreed a fee of around £11m with Club Brugge. The player is yet to agree on personal terms and the work permit will have to be sorted as well.
The player was determined to get his move and it seems that he has got his wish now.
It will be interesting to see how Nakamba adapts to the English League now. He will be hoping to make his mark in the Premier League next season.
The 25-year-old will add depth and quality to the Aston Villa midfield.
Dean Smith will need a deeper squad in the Premier League next season and signings like Nakamba will help them compete at the highest level.
Aston Villa have been very active in the market all summer and they have improved their attack and defence considerably.
The fans will be delighted to see the midfield being strengthened now.
Here is how some of the Aston Villa fans have reacted to the news of Nakamba’s medical.
