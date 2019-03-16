Marco Silva lays down challenge for Everton’s Yerry Mina

Everton boss Marco Silva has revealed that defender Yerry Mina will need to prove himself in training before he can be reinstated into the starting lineup.
The Colombian has been out of the side for a while due to injury issues.
According to Phil Kirkbride of the Liverpool Echo, Silva said: “I have to see more consistency, daily, at Finch Farm. I hope to see him working every day until the end of the season.
“It is his first season in the PL, it is completely different to everything else in his career.”
Mina had impressed with the Toffees initially but he will have to earn his starting berth once again.
The former Barcelona player is a tremendous talent and if he manages to regain his form, he could be an asset for Everton.
Everton have been inconsistent at the back this season and the fans will be hoping for Mina’s return as soon as possible.
The defender had a very good World Cup and the Everton faithful would have expected a big season from him. However, injuries have hampered his contribution so far.
It will be interesting to see if he can recover and guide Everton to a respectable finish this season.
Everton have had a poor season by their standards so far and Silva will be hoping to finish as high as possible now.