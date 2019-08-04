Marco Silva drops very exciting Everton transfer hint

On Friday, Everton confirmed the signing of Jean-Philippe Gbamin.
The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has become the club’s fourth signing of the summer – following the arrival of Jonas Lossl, Andre Gomes and Fabian Delph through the doors at Goodison Park.
However, with less than a week remaining on the transfer window, Marco Silva has reiterated that the Toffees need more signings this summer.
Silva is desperate for more arrivals, with the Liverpool Echo claiming that potentially five more signings are to come to Everton before Thursday’s transfer deadline.
Silva has clearly stated that Everton need to sign players before the end of the window.
“We have to [be busy]. We have to,” said Silva to the Liverpool Echo.
“In this moment, as you know, our number is not really big. We need some more players.
“We lost one central defender. He was not our player but we lost him. We lost Gana, Lookman also.
“So we have to look for one winger. We have to look for one central defender. Let’s see in the middle zone if we do something more or not. Then a possible striker and right back.
“It has to be a really busy week. Of course, it is not the best things but our board and our football structure, they are trying to do their best to give us the conditions to be more competitive and be a better team.”
Surely, Everton need to replace the likes of Idrrisa Gueye and Ademola Lookman. Thus signing a winger and a central midfielder is essential.
Everton also need to bolster their strike department this summer after Cenk Tosun failed to make an impact last season.
The Toffees are also looking to sign a central defender having released Phil Jagielka and failing to sign Kurt Zouma on a permanent deal.
The club is also looking to sign a right-back.
Everton are looking to the end the summer transfer window on a high with more new players being expected to arrive, and it will surely leave the fan base excited.