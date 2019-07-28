Marco Silva comments on Everton transfer plans

Everton boss Marco Silva has admitted that he needs to sign more players to his squad but fears that time is running out.
The Toffees boss has hinted that the Merseyside club need to sign at least five players before the end of the transfer window and that they need to do better than last season.
After Everton’s pre-season defeats against Sevilla and Mainz, Silva has openly admitted that his side needs depth and quality in the attacking areas.
On top of that Everton are battling hard to convince Idrissa Gueye to ignore Paris Saint Germain and stay at Goodison Park, but Silva admitted that the club need to find a quick replacement in case the defensive midfield leaves the club this summer.
Silva has hinted that he wants a centre-back, a winger, a striker, and a new right-back. It remains to be seen whether he can sign five players with less than two weeks left in the transfer window.
“If Gana goes then we have to replace him directly and one player has to come in with that profile and, I said to you, one clear No6 to come and to play,” said Silva to the Liverpool Echo.
“All the other positions you know. Today we played with Callum Connolly (at right-back). We took a little bit of a risk with Coleman playing in the second game because we don’t have another right-back. Leighton is injured and so it was the same with Lucas also.
“We are looking at other positions too. We have played five games and in this moment and it clear for everybody that today we didn’t create enough chances and in the five games we scored three times – one direct free-kick from Joe (Williams), today from a corner and the other was from our right-back.”