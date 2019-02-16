Marcelo Bielsa recommends his successor to Leeds

Marcelo Bielsa has already picked his successor at Leeds United.
The Argentine manager is not looking to leave the Championship outfit but he has backed Juan Carlos Osorio to replace him when his contract is up as per Diario Expreso (translated by SportWitness).
Leeds United will not want to lose the superb tactician anytime soon and the fans are likely to demand an extension once the season is over.
Bielsa has done a tremendous job at Elland Road so far. Leeds are currently sitting on top of the table after 32 games and they are firm favourites to secure promotion to the Premier League.
It will be interesting to see if the Whites can maintain their form and win the Championship this season.
The Argentine has not only improved Leeds United’ results. He has transformed their playing style as well. The Whites are arguably the best team to watch in the Championship.
Their intensity and attacking style of play has been a major hit so far.
It will be interesting to see if Leeds approach Osorio once Bielsa’s deal is up. The Argentine is not known for spending long time at a club and he is likely to move on in future.
Osorio is highly rated in South America and Leeds should pay attention to Bielsa’s recommendation when the time comes.