Manchester United linked with Ainsley Maitland-Niles

Manchester United have been linked with a surprise move for the Arsenal defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move away from the London club this summer and it seems that he could end up at Old Trafford.





According to Sport1 (h/t Express), the transfer is close to completion and it could be announced in the next few days.

Manchester United are expected to pay £20 million plus bonuses for the versatile defender.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles can play as a fullback or as a winger and he could prove to be a useful squad option for Manchester United this season.

The Red Devils need to add more depth to their defensive areas and they have been linked with the likes of Alex Telles as well.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is not a key player for Arsenal and he should look to join a club where he can play every week. If Manchester United cannot provide him with that opportunity, a move to Old Trafford wouldn’t make any sense for the player.

It will be interesting to see if he can force his way into the Manchester United starting lineup once the transfer goes through.

The defender is still quite young there is a lot of room for improvement. He has the potential to develop into a quality player for Manchester United in future.